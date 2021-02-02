PICS & VIDEO: Fear of another surprise ban leads to booze hoarding, NowThatAlcoholIsBack trends

#NowThatAlcoholIsBack has been trending on social media platforms, with some citizens seen stocking up on liquor following the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the suspension of the sale of alcohol would be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption is now permitted from Mondays to Thursdays, between 10am to 6pm. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption at restaurants, bars and taverns are also permitted throughout the week from 10am to 10pm.

“I want to call on all of us to drink responsibly so that we do not experience a spike in trauma cases or an increase in infections due to reckless behaviour. As we ease restrictions once again, the responsibility on each and every one of us as individuals becomes even greater,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the South African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) has expressed great concern, saying it is worried that government has moved too fast with the easing of alcohol restrictions.

