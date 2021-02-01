24 Hours in pictures, 1 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A Bee sits on an almond blossom on a tree near the West Bank city of Jenin, 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH 2/12 Grade 1’s at Mimosa School private school enjoy their first day of primary school in their classroom, 1 February 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 3/12 A morgue attendant is pictured at AVBOB in a COVID – 19 corpse fridge in Johannesburg, 1 February 2021. South Africa, health facilities, funeral parlours, cemeteries and crematoriums are battling to cope with the high number of burials they have to perform daily due to deaths from COVID-19. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 4/12 Kabul police officers remove the wreckage of a damaged car in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 01 February 2021. At least one civilian and a security force member were killed and one other injured after a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) explosion targeted an army vehicle in Kabul. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID 5/12 A sign stating 60 minutes of exercise only is seen at Scarborough beach in Perth, Australia, 01 February 2021. West Australian Premier Mark McGowan yesterday called for a five-day lockdown for metropolitan Perth and two nearby regions after a COVID-19 hotel quarantine breach. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT 6/12 Customers have lunch in a restaurant in Milan, Italy, 01 February 2021. As many as 293,000 bars, restaurants, pizzerias and agritourism that survived the closures in the regions now classified in the yellow zone were reopened for table or counter service. Most regions have entered the yellow zone with the lowest level of restrictions as of 01 February. In yellow zones, shops are allowed to open and restaurants and bars can serve customers until 6pm, after which time they can only do takeaway and delivery services. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro 7/12 Snow-covered peaks of the Tatra mountain are seen with the Castle of Somosko in the foreground near Salgotarjan, Hungary, 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA 8/12 Pompom weeds can be seen growing along the road next to Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria, 1 February 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/12 A spectator watches Alja Tomljanovic of Australia in action against Alize Cornet of France during the Yarra Valley Classic – WTA 500 tennis match at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT 10/12 A heart made of parked cars as part of the “Sciskawa” campaign at the football stadium in Gdansk, Poland 31 January 2021. The 29th Final of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is taking place all over Poland. Almost 120,000 volunteers (WOSP) take part in public fundraisers in many Polish cities. Also 79 employees participating in the fundraising campaign abroad were registered. The organizers inform that this year the collected money will be used to support children’s ENT, otolaryngology and head diagnostics. The final is accompanied by a large number of events, including concerts, sports competitions, auctions and outdoor performances. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA 11/12 A snowman with a facemask is viewed near the US Capitol on the National Mall on January 31, 2021 after a snowfall in Washington, DC. Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP 12/12 Member of the honor guard stand and welcome delegates at the National Convention Center as they arrive for the closing ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

