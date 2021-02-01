GALLERY: Flooding in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Cyclone Eloise made landfall last weekend in Mozambique and, despite it being downgraded to a tropical storm, caused flooding in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Saturday Citizen photojournalist Jacques Nelles captured the impact of the rainfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

1/11 A view of the Cascades Waterfall in the Nelspruit Botanical Gardens that has seen a surge in water coming down the falls after recent heavy rains from the Cyclone Eloise that made landfall in Mozambique, 27 January 2021, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/11 Emergency services leaving Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga after they succesfully found a body that had been swept away in the floods due to the heavy rains in the area caused by tropical storm Eloise which hit Mozambique at the weekend, 26 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/11 A flooded area in a rural village near the Kruger National Park, Punda Maria gate in Limpopo, 25 January 2021. Gravel roads were reduced to mud, obstructing access to certain areas. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/11 An Elephant in the Kruger National Park near Punda Maria, 25 January 2021, Limpopo. As a precautionary measure the National Park had already closed all gravel roads and some facilities in the Pafuri area after heavy rains a week before. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/11 A flooded area near a rural village just outside the Kruger National Park in Pafuri, Limpopo, 25 January 2021. The area of Pafuri measured 88mm of rainfall by 10am the previous day. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/11 Children play in a flooded area near the Kruger National Park in Limpopo, 25 January 2021. Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had urged communities to be extra cautious and remain indoors ahead of the tropical storm. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/11 Roadworks through the night on a collapsed section of road in the small town of Motseketla near Tzaneen in Limpopo, 25 January 2021. Due to the heavy rainfall in the area after cyclone Eloise hit parts of Mozambique on the weekend, the effects caused damage to the road. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/11 A flooded section of forest near the Blyde River Canyon in Limpopo following heavy rains in the area after tropical storm Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on the weekend, 26 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/11 A visitor views the Cascades Waterfall in the Nelspruit Botanical Gardens that has seen a surge in water coming down the falls after recent heavy rains from the Cyclone Eloise that made landfall in Mozambique, 27 January 2021, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/11 Flag poles stood bare in a flooded area of Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga following heavy rains at the weekend, 26 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 11/11 An overflowing river along the N1 in Limpopo after heavy rains in the area due to trpical storm Eloise that hit Mozambique, 24 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

