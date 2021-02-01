Multimedia 1.2.2021 11:02 am

GALLERY: Flooding in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Jacques Nelles

Our photographer visits Limpopo and Mpumalanga to document the rain damage

Cyclone Eloise made landfall last weekend in Mozambique and, despite it being downgraded to a tropical storm, caused flooding in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Saturday Citizen photojournalist Jacques Nelles captured the impact of the rainfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

 

