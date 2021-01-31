48 hours in pictures, 31 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A heart made of parked cars as part of the “Sciskawa” campaign at the football stadium in Gdansk, Poland 31 January 2021. The 29th Final of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is taking place all over Poland. Almost 120,000 volunteers (WOSP) take part in public fundraisers in many Polish cities. Also 79 employees participating in the fundraising campaign abroad were registered. The organizers inform that this year the collected money will be used to support children’s ENT, otolaryngology and head diagnostics. The final is accompanied by a large number of events, including concerts, sports competitions, auctions and outdoor performances. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA 2/12 Police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on January 31, 2021. Navalny, 44, was detained on January 17 upon returning to Moscow after five months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent and later jailed for 30 days while awaiting trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) 3/12 Demonstrators hold banners during a protest at the beach in Muizenberg against the government’s ban on people enjoying the beach, in Cape Town on January 30, 2021. The ban is part of the South African government’s Level 3 lockdown regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 4/12 Taliyah Brooks of the USA in action during the women’s Long Jump at the ISTAF Indoor international athletics meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, 31 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sascha Steinbach / POOL 5/12 An activist of the opposition Congress party shouts slogans during a demonstration to protest the dissolution of Nepal’s parliament in Kathmandu on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) 6/12 A Palestinian man uses a slingshot to hurl rocks during clashes with Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters in the village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) in the occupied West Bank, during a demonstration against the expropriation of land by Israel, on January 29 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) 7/12 People visit a festive installation of illuminated pagodas and mythical animals erected outside a shopping mall to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year in Bangkok on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) 8/12 A farmer holds onto his walking stick as he takes part in a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 9/12 Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), and the Tokyo Skytree, Japan’s tallest structure at 634 meters (2,080 feet) are seen from Ichikawa, Chiba prefecture during sunset on January 30, 2021. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) 10/12 Switzeland’s Lara Gut-Behrami reacts in the finish area after her run during the women’s Super G event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) 11/12 Iranian women pray on the tomb of Iran’s late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Khomeini’s return from exile from Paris, at his mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran, 31 January 2021. Iran will celebrate its 42nd revolution anniversary on 10 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH 12/12 Nick (L) and Bradley (R), members of the “Submergents” group take the plunge into 37.4°F (3°C) water in a “pool” carved from the ice at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 30, 2021. – Members meet early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. Submergents say the practice has various health benefits. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)

