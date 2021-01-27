24 hours in pictures, 27 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 The Thulsie twins, Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee, are seen at the Johannesburg High Court, 27 January 2021. They are facing charges of terrorism and have been in custody since they were arrested in July 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/12 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on January 26, 2021. – More than 100,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britian since the pandemic took hold last year, official data showed on January 26. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) 3/12 Residents of the Booysens informal resident, Nokwakha Ntabeni and Masindi Shiner, are pictured with their food parcels received from the Department of Social Development, 27 January 2021. The residents lost everything in a fire on Friday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/12 A Palestinian man play exercises at the beach in Gaza City on January 26, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) 5/12 Wendy Alberts from the Restaurant Association of South Africa protests outside the Union Buildings demanding an end to the curfew and liquor ban, 27 January 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 Two skiers pass by traffic signs drowned in the snow by the Dappes Car Park, on January 26, 2021 near La Dole. – Switzerland and France are in a snowball fight over a cross-border car park which serves Swiss ski slopes but has been closed by the French due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Battle of Dappes Car Park — for the moment a rather cold war — has been rumbling for a few weeks, triggered by the different Covid-19 rules on either side of an invisible line in a snow-covered field. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) 7/12 Due to recent rains, ivy and other creeping plants are flourishing and almost covering a building in Melville, Johannesburg, 27 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/12 Health workers in protective gear walk out from a blocked off area after spraying disinfectant in Shanghai’s Huangpu district on January 27, 2021, after residents were evacuated following the detection of a few cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the neighbourhood. (Photo by STR / AFP) 9/12 A traditional group performs the final funeral rites of former Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings in Accra, Ghana, on January 27, 2021. Picture: AFP 10/12 Youths exercise at the Maidan area in Kolkata on January 27, 2021. Picture: Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP 11/12 A model presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 27, 2021. British designer Kim Jones presents his first ever Couture Collection for Fendi since he joinded Italian fashion house Fendi as its lead designer for womenswear in September 2020. Picture: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP 12/12 Boy wearing a cap with the US flag walks along a street of Havana, on January 26, 2021. Picture: AFP

