24 hours in pictures, 26 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Oil French company Total’s employees demonstrate at its headquarters in La Defense, Paris business district, France, 26 January 2021. Total plans to close its Grandpuits refinery and reassigning its workers to bio-fuel production. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON 2/10 A mannequin is covered with a plastic bag as snow falls in Pristina, Kosovo, 26 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ 3/10 A Taiwanese Air force mechanic works inside a hangar for Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) fighter jets during an Air-force drill Tainan city, Taiwan, 26 January 2021. On 24 January, 15 Chinese military aircraft of five types flew over Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the highest number observed in a single day this year, according to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND). Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO 4/10 People gather to watch the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, 26 January 2021. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country into a republic on 26 January 1950. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY 5/10 A view of the overflowing Hans Merenskydam that has been spilling over after heavy rains following cyclone Eloise making landfall in Mozambique, 24 January 2021, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/10 Indigenous performers hold a smoking ceremony as part of the WugulOra Morning Ceremony at Barangaroo Reserve during Australia Day in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/NICK MOIR 7/10 The artwork ‘Wave’ of Russian artist Vladimir Martirosov is displayed in the exhibition ‘Laboratory of the Future Kinetic Art in Russia’ in the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia, 25 January 2021.The exposition includes about 400 works, demonstrating the development of kinetic art in the 1960-1970s. The exhibition take place until 10 May 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 8/10 A view of the temporary housing arranged for residents of a block of flats in Newclare, 26 January 2021, after a fire ripped through the flats. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/10 People wearing face masks pass by a street mural in the Trastevere neighborhood in Rome, Italy, 25 January 2021, amid the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI 10/10 Visitors stroll through early-blooming rapeseed blossoms at Azumayama Park in full bloom as Mount Fuji is seen in the background in Ninomiya, west of Tokyo, Japan, 25 January 2021. Some 60,000 early-blooming rapeseed blossoms are in full bloom at the park as Mount Fuji is covered with snow due to precipitations over the weekend. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.