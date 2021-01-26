PICTURES: Cosas threatens to shut down private schools

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) demonstrated outside Charterhouse private school in Roodepoort this morning, threatening to close the school, and others, claiming they are concerned for the safety of pupils.

The school still has pupils in their classrooms. According to Managing Director of the school Mike Aitkin it is only the early childhood development part of the school that remains open.

The group is also calling for private and government schools to all open on the same date.

