Multimedia 25.1.2021 06:18 pm

Pics and video: We go inside the Nasrec Field Hospital

A look inside the Nasrec Field Hospital Covid-19 ward

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19 positive patients in Johannesburg. These pictures are from Hall 5, which houses patients who have been badly affected by the virus. According to the MEC the Nasrec Field Hospital will be able to cope with the surge of Covid-19-infected patients.

