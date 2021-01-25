Pics and video: We go inside the Nasrec Field Hospital
A look inside the Nasrec Field Hospital Covid-19 ward
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19 positive patients in Johannesburg. These pictures are from Hall 5, which houses patients who have been badly affected by the virus. According to the MEC the Nasrec Field Hospital will be able to cope with the surge of Covid-19-infected patients.
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi prepares to enter a Covid-19 ward, 25 January 2021, during a visit to the Nasrec Field Hospital. The Nasrec Field Hospital will be able to cope with the surge of Covid-19-infected patients as hospitals have been burdened with the number of admissions during the second wave. Picture: Michel Bega
Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Empty beds are seen inside the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Empty beds are seen inside the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
