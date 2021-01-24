24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Protestors use umbrella to protect themselves from tear gas during a demonstration to support organizers of an illegal New Year rave that saw 2,400 people defy virus rules in Rennes, western France, on January 23, 2021. – The wildcat rave party over the New Year in the Brittany region in northwestern France shocked the country as people continue to observe strict bans on gatherings to battle the coronavirus. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) 2/10 The devastation of the aftermath of a fire that ravaged through a informal settlement in Booysens, 24 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/10 Students pose for pictures after getting their face painted to pay tribute to frontline workers fighting against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, ahead of the upcoming India’s Republic Day celebrations, in Mumbai on January 24, 2021. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) 4/10 The sky is turned red as the sun rises behind the London Eye in London on January 24, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 5/10 A medic samples an arriving traveller while testing for COVID-19 coronavirus disease, upon arrival at the rapid testing centre in Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, on January 19, 2021. – The Israeli government extended the country’s coronavirus lockdown to the end of January after a spike in infections, and mandated that travellers to Israel from January 23 would only be allowed to board their flight on presentation of a negative Covid test taken during the 72 hours preceeding travel. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) 6/10 A cleaning employee wearing a protective suit walks past people queuing to vote for the Portuguese presidential election at the Telheiras school being used as a polling station in Lisbon on January 24, 2021. – Portugal is voting despite the country’s pandemic lockdown in a presidential election widely expected to see centre-right incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa win another term. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) 7/10 Police detain a protester during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in downtown Moscow on January 23, 2021. – Navalny, 44, was detained last Sunday upon returning to Moscow after five months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent and later jailed for 30 days while awaiting trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) 8/10 A boat is seen with snow-covered mountains in the background at Dal lake in Srinagar on January 24, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 9/10 A Shinkansen N700A series, or high speed bullet train, is pictured arriving at night in Tokyo on January 24, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) 10/10 The devastation of the aftermath of a fire that ravaged through a informal settlement in Booysens, 24 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

