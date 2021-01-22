24 hours in pictures, 22 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 People exercise outdoors in Mexico City on January 21, 2021. – Parking lots converted into large zumba rooms; terraces for spinning; and parks where users tone their abs and legs. Gymnasiums in Mexico City adapt to open spaces in the face of COVID-19 surge. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP) 2/11 People exercise outdoors in Mexico City on January 21, 2021. – Parking lots converted into large zumba rooms; terraces for spinning; and parks where users tone their abs and legs. Gymnasiums in Mexico City adapt to open spaces in the face of COVID-19 surge. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP) 3/11 Directional signs peek out from floodwaters in Shrewsbury, northwest England after Storm Christoph brought heavy rains and flooding across the country on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 4/11 An employee in protective gear works on an assembly line for manufacturing vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at India’s Serum Institute in Pune on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 5/11 Vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine are pictured inside a lab where they are being manufactured at India’s Serum Institute in Pune on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 6/11 Austria’s Ricarda Haaser competes during the Women’s Downhill event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) 7/11 An elderly woman waits to be called for receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the regional corona vaccination centre in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany, on January 22, 2021. – Some 50 regional vaccination centers in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg opened in the morning of January 22, but due to a lack of vaccine, only some 80 persons per day can currently receive vaccination. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) 8/11 Cars are pictured on an Israeli highway between Holon and Tel Aviv before a checkpoint by Israeli police to enforce a nationwide lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases, on January 22, 2021. – According to a recent update, Israel has recorded over 562,000 cases of Covid-19 infection and over 4,000 deaths since the pandemic began. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) 9/11 A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on January 22, 2021, shows an injured child lying in a hospital bed following a reported Israeli strikes on the Syrian province of Hama. – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli raids targeted Syrian military sites and resulted in the “destruction” of five of them in an area of Hama where Iran-backed fighters are present. But the war monitor said the civilians were killed by “debris from one of the Syrian anti-aircraft defence missiles that fell on a house in a densely populated neighbourhood”. (Photo by STRINGER / various sources / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == 10/11 A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob keeps the curtain open from inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on January 22, 2021. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 11/11 A visitor wearing a face mask tours the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts as museums reopen following months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Moscow on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.