24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Volunteers deliver donations to the Hilda Freire Public Hospital in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil, on January 20, 2021. – Cylinders entering and leaving hospitals is the image that can repeatedly be seen in the hospitals in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where the oxygen crisis unleashes “constant tension”. (Photo by MARCIO JAMES / AFP) 2/10 Supporters of Yemen’s Huthi movement gesture as they chant slogans during a demonstration against the outgoing US administration’s decision to designate the Iran-backed rebels as terrorists, in the capital Sanaa on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) 3/10 A youth enjoys the sunset at Lhoknga beach, Aceh province on January 21, 2021. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) 4/10 Members of the public arrive at a vaccination centre set up at an Odeon cinema complex in Aylesbury, southwest England on January 21, 2021. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) 5/10 A man wearing a face mask walks past a dragon head decoration outside a mall in Bangkok on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Romeo GACAD / AFP) 6/10 A woman wearing a face mask walks near a poster depicting Cuban late leader Fidel Castro reading “Revolution is changing everything that needs to be changed” in Havana, on January 21, 2021. – Cuban investigators have centered in the task of developing the first vaccine against COVID-19 conceived and produced in Latin America. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) 7/10 Laboratory technicians stand next to a cool box containing Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines at the Bidafarma wholesale distribution cooperative in Santa Fe, on the outskirts of near Granada, on January 21, 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) 8/10 Photos are placed in empty tribunes to replace the public during the IBU Biathlon World Cup Women’s 15 km Individual Competition in Antholz-Anterselva, Italian Alps, on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) 9/10 Laboratory technicians wearing protective equipment work on the genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) and its variants at the Centre National de Reference (CNR – National Reference Centre) of respiratory infections viruses of the Pasteur Institute in Paris on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) 10/10 Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Pretoria Magistrates Court appearing on charges of Perjury, 21 January 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

