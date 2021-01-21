US Presidential inauguration in pictures, 21 January 2021
Biden Harris inauguration in pictures
A selection of some of the best pictures from the US Presidential inauguration
1/14
epaselect epa08952611 US President-elect Joe Biden (L) stands with Dr. Jill Biden (C) as he is given the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court during the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
2/14
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden fist bumps newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris after she took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden was sworn in today as the 46th president of the United States. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
3/14
Joe Biden embraces his wife Jill after being sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP
4/14
United States President Joe Biden (C) delivers an address after being sworn in during his inauguration as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
5/14
Kamala Harris, flanked by her husband Doug Emhoff, is sworn in as the 49th US Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP
6/14
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga arrives to sing the national anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris look on on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images/AFP
7/14
This screen grab courtesy of bideninaugural.org shows John Legend performing during the “Celebrating America” inaugural program for US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 on the day they were sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Photo by bideninaugural.org / AFP
8/14
A woman holds figurines of US Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden during their inauguration in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
9/14
A man sells t-shirts along the security perimeter of the Capitol building during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
10/14
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she leaves after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images/AFP
11/14
A man reads a newspaper next to a calendar showing US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, in Thulasendrapuram, hometown to Harris’s grandfather, in Tamil Nadu, India, 21 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
12/14
A man sells t-shirts along the security perimeter of the Capitol building during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
13/14
US President Joe Biden signs executive order on Covid-19 during his first minutes in the Oval Office, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021, following his inauguration as 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL
14/14
Fireworks are seen above the White House at the end of the Inauguration day for US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.