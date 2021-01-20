24 hours in pictures, 20 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Bangarra Dance Theatre dancers Bradley Smith, Rika Hamaguchi and Kiarn Doyle (front) perform Spirit: A Retrospective 2021 during a Sydney Festival media call in Sydney, Australia, 20 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS 2/12 The San Francisco City Hall lit in amber colored lights to honor the over 400,000 people who died with Covid-19 in the United States, i?n San Francisco, USA, 19 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO 3/12 SABC employees protest at the Union buildings in Pretoria, 21 January 2021, to handover a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa. They are protesting against the retrenchments at the public broadcaster. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/12 Firefighters spray down flames on the side of Interstate 210 in Sylmar, California on January 19, 2021. Dozens of fires ignited as high winds and low humidity continue to spread throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 5/12 A man reads a book at a book store in Beijing on January 20, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) 6/12 A patrol car of the Ugandan police is seen stationed outside the compound of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi WIne on January 20, 2021. Uganda’s government spokesman on Tuesday accused the US ambassador of breaching diplomatic norms and engaging in “mischief” over her attempt to visit opposition leader Bobi Wine, who is confined to his home. The former popstar-turned-politician has been under effective house arrest guarded by soldiers and police, since he cast his ballot in last Thursday’s presidential election, which he said was riddled with fraud. (Photo by SUMY SADURNI / AFP) 7/12 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) 8/12 A winter swimming enthusiast jumps into a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China’s Liaoning province on January 20, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) 9/12 Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize visits Charlotte Maxeke as part of his oversight visit, 19 January 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 10/12 Head Groundsman of Greenfields, Thomas Mamaila fixes the potholes on the public road outside the complex in Edenvale, 20 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 11/12 An Afghan security official looks on as he inspects the scene of a bomb attack in Herat, Afghanistan, 20 January 2021. At least three Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were killed and four others were injured in an attack on a vehicle carrying ANA soldiers in the 9th district of Herat. Picture: EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE 12/12 A Sikh devotee takes a holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places (seen engulfed in fog in backdrop), on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, in Amritsar, India, 20 January 2021. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth and the last Sikh Guru who initiated the special order or sect of the Sikhs called the Khalsa Panth. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

