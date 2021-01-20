The state of the railway system in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
Neil McCartney
Cleveland train station in Johannesburg. Highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Cleveland train station in Johannesburg. Highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Cleveland train station in Johannesburg. Highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Boksburg train station in Ekurhuleni. Highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Boksburg train station in Ekurhuleni. Highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Boksburg train station in Ekurhuleni. Highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Dunswart train station highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
A man uses a rock to remove a window frame at the Benoni train station highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Benoni train station highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Benoni train station highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Benoni train station highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Benoni train station highlighting the state of disrepair and vandalism caused by theft at train stations around Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, 19 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
