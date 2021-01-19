Multimedia 19.1.2021 05:58 pm

24 hours in pictures, 19 January 2021

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 18 January 2021 18.1.2021
48 Hours in pictures, 17 January 2021 17.1.2021
24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2021 15.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power


today in print

Read Today's edition