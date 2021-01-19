24 hours in pictures, 19 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Indian artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to paintings showing US President-elect Joe Biden (R) and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (L) on the eve of their oath-taking ceremony, at his home workshop in Amritsar, India, 19 January 2021. Artist Rubal intends to send the paintings to the new US President and Vice President as a gift. Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be held on 20 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH 2/12 A local artist paints a mural on a wall along a street amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Tangerang on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Demy Sanjaya / AFP) 3/12 Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize conducts an oversight visit to Tshwane District Hospital on January 19, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. South Africa is currently battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 4/12 Two police officers stand next to the recovered painting ‘Salvator Mundi’, in Naples, southern Italy, 18 January 2021 (issued 19 January 2021). The 15th-century painting of Christ the Saviour from the school of Leonardo da Vinci, part of the ‘DOMA’ collection, has been recovered by police during a search in Naples after it was stolen from the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore in the southern Italian city two years ago. A 36-year-old, the owner of the flat, has been detain on suspicion of receiving stolen goods, media reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO 5/12 New graffiti is painted on the boundary wall, saying ‘let go’ at the entrance to Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, 19 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/12 A Russian Orthodox believer takes a bath in frigid waters during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Velyaminovo village, outside Moscow, Russia, 19 January 2021. People believe that dipping into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. Temperatures plunged to minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Moscow region. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY 7/12 A pedestrian walks in heavy snowfall in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER 8/12 A Thai woman rests with soothing paper on her face as part of a threading facial hair removal treatment at a roadside beauty parlor in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 19 January 2021. A group of Chinese descendants run roadside parlors providing an ancient Chinese traditional facial hair removal, consisting of putting powder on the customer’s face, then using a crisscrossed thread to pluck the hairs along the skin surface. The treatment, which takes around 15 minutes, is quite popular in Chinatown both for women and men alike, and costs between 150 to 200 baht (4 to 5.5 euro). Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 9/12 India celebrate winning on day five of the fourth Test Match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, 19 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND 10/12 An Orthodox child is given an icy dip in a lake in celebration of Epiphany, near the village of Leninskoe, some 20 km from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 19 January 2021. People believe that bathing in blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO 11/12 A man runs at the empty Tel Aviv Port during a full lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 January 2021. Although Israel is one of the first countries to have received vaccines and has so far vaccinated more than two million of its around nine million citizens, the rate of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is rising as Israel entered a full closure of two weeks. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 12/12 A child who fled from an area struck by the conflict between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army, sits near a Buddhist Monastery’s temporary camps at Kyauk Taw Township in Rakhine State, Myanmar, 19 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

