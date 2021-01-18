24 hours in pictures, 18 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 An Indian Sikh devotee performs martial arts during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, in Jammu, India, 18 January 2021. Guru Gobind Singh became leader of the Sikhs at age nine and founded the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa. Sikhs celebrate the Guru’s birthday on 20 January annually. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH 2/12 A pathologist takes the body of man who was shot by a motorist after he tried robbing him of his cellphone using a toy gun at Faraday Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, 18 January 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 A sewer worker of the Direction de l’Amenagement Urbain (DAU, Department of Urban Amenities) of Monaco takes sewage water samples to detect the concentration of Covid-19 in Monaco, 18 January 2021. The samples of sewage water are sent to the Eurofins laboratory in Denmark for analysis every week. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER 4/12 Ice crystals are seen frozen on the windshield of a car in Pocsmegyer, Hungary, 18 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Balazs Mohai 5/12 Mia Van Niekerk starts Grade 5 with classes online, 18 January 2020. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga confirmed the reopening of schools has been postponed to February 15. Some private schools still reopened today with online classes. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/12 Students attend outdoor lessons organized by the students of the Carducci high school to protest against distance learning (Didattica a Distanza, DAD) in Milan, Italy, 18 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER 7/12 Helpmekaar College School principal Klaus Konig (L) and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi address media on a newsletter sent to parents informing them that all 1 200 boys should report to school on 18 January 2021. MEC Lesufi visited the school to establish reasons for the college’s action to open schools in contravention of the pronouncement by the department of Basic Education to postpone the opening of schools from 27 January to 15 February 2021 due to concerns over increasing Covid-19 infections in the province. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/12 Police from a K-9 unit guide their dog to sniff out anyone trapped under the rubble at Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju on January 17, 2021, which was badly damaged in the 6.2 magnitude earthquake on January 15. Members of a search and rescue team look for people trapped in the rubble at Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju on January 17, 2021, which was badly damaged in the 6.2 magnitude earthquake on January 15. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) 9/12 An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper prays at the entrance of a church during the preparations for Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany, in Gondar, Ethiopia, on January 18, 2021. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) 10/12 French rider Aurelien Fontenoy climbs the 768 steps of the 33 floors of the 140-meter-high Trinity Tower in the business district of La Defense, west of Paris, on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) 11/12 An aerial picture shows roofs covered with snow in the Balat District of Istanbul on January 18, 2021. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) 12/12 Children play play in the Umm Jurn camp for the displaced, near the village of Kafr Uruq, in Syria’s northern rebel-held Idlib province, on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.