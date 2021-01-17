48 Hours in pictures, 17 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/9 Supporters of incumbent Ugandan Presdent Yoveri Museveni celebrate in the streets of Kampala on January 16, 2021. – Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with almost 60 percent of votes, in an election his main rival Bobi Wine has said was marred by fraud and violence, the electoral commission announced Saturday. (Photo by Sumy SADURNI / AFP) 2/9 Plastic garbage and tree branches are seen in the waters of Svoge dam, near Sofia on January 16, 2021. – Huge amounts of garbage were formed at the dam after the heavy rains and rising water levels of the Iskar River which carried away large amounts of waste from the capital Sofia. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP) 3/9 A couple walks with an umbrella during a snowfall, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on January 16, 2021, as 32 departments, including Paris and the entire Ile-de-France, are placed on snow-ice alert by Meteo-France. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) 4/9 Protestors react as a tear gas canister lobbed by French anti-riot police officers lands at their feet during a protest against the ‘global security’ draft law that would restrict publication of pictures showing the faces of police officers on duty in Nantes, western France, on January 16, 2021. – The controversial security bill has been adopted by the lower house of parliament, with critics saying it will make it harder for journalists and citizens to document cases of police brutality. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) 5/9 Players during the first round of the international chess tournament TataSteel Chess Tournament 2021, in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands, 16 January 2021. Due to the corona virus pandemic, the amateur chess players are not present and there was no audience. EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal 6/9 A man rides his motorbike past collapsed houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 17 January 2021. At least 56 people were killed and hundreds injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi island on 15 January. EPA-EFE/IQBAL LUBIS 7/9 A Kenyan acrobatic member of the Mighty Jambo Circus Academy performs a stunt during their training routine at the academy in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 January 2021 (issued 16 January 2021). The Kenyan circus academy resumed back to their daily exercise routine after months of closure since the coronavirus pandemic started. The academy that depends on performances in Europe, especially Spain, has been forced to turn to local performances. With the launch of COVID-19 vaccinations across Europe during the second wave of the pandemic they hope to be able to go back to normal. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu 8/9 An aerial view taken with a drone shows the venue of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). The winter festival opened to the public with strengthened precautions due to new Covid-19 outbreaks in nearby cities. With temperatures at -20 degrees Celsius, visitors must patiently scan all the codes at the entrance, get their temperature checked and wear masks at all times. In 2021, few tourists are visiting the Harbin Ice Festival compared to the millions of tourists in previous years. In the past years, one of the festival’s highlights was a group wedding ceremony, which has been canceled this year along with other usual events, performances, and activities such as sledding, speed skating, ice hockey, ice football competitions. According to the National Health Commission, there are 144 COVID-19 new cases reported in mainland China as of 15 January 2021. On 13 January 2021, the Heilongjiang Province government declared a state of emergency as the outbreak spreads. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 9/9 In this picture taken on January 16, 2021, lava is seen during an eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java. (Photo by Agus Harianto / AFP)

