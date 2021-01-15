24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 City of Tshwane’s Special Infection Unit paramedics push a man inside an ambulance showing symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus in the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system from his home in the north of Pretoria, South Africa, on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 2/10 Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe at the State Capture Commission, 15 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/10 An aerial view shows the Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur church and a snow-covered vineyard in Hunawihr, eastern France, on January 15, 2021. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) 4/10 Staff members in the Covid-19 ward at Rondebosch Medical Centre wave at people gathered outside the building as they take part in an interfaith gathering to pray for Covid-19 patients and their carers at the Rondebosch Medical Centre, in Cape Town on January 14, 2021. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 5/10 Relatives of Fadly Satrianto, a co-pilot with Nam Air and a passenger onboard Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 which crashed into the Java sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9, pray during his funeral in Surabaya on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP) 6/10 A man carries a rubber carpet towards the Museum of the Great Patriotic War (also known as the Victory Museum ) – the largest museum of military history in Russia with the biggest collection of World War II military items – at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow on January 15, 2021. Moscow museums are to re-open by the end of January following months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) 7/10 Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule hosts a media briefing on the state of readiness for opening of schools in the context of COVID-19 on January 15, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. Several groups have called for the postponement of reopening schools as the nation continues to endure the second wave of infections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 8/10 A man walks by a damaged hospital in Mamuju city on January 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. (Photo by Firdaus / AFP) 9/10 A volunteer sprays disinfectant during a deep cleaning operation inside the Villa Liza Clinic, in Ekurhuleni, South Africa, on January 14, 2021. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP) 10/10 French driver Stephane Peterhansel celebrates with teammates following his victory in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

