24 Hours in pictures, 14 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/9 Relatives attend a COVID-19 victim’s burial under the rain, at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on January 13, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. – In Manaus there is a shortage of hospital beds as cases increased at an alarming rate. The city, with two million inhabitants, had already experienced nightmarish scenes in April and May, with mass graves and refrigerated trucks parked in front of hospitals to pile up the dead. But the situation is even worse in the beginning of 2021, since between January 1 and 11, at least 1,979 people were admitted to hospitals due to the virus, against 2,128 for the whole month of April, the worst since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) 2/9 A member of the emergency serivces wheels a gurney carrying a patient into the Royal London hospital in east London on January 14, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) 3/9 Snow covers the vineyard in the alsacian village of Riquewihr, eastern France, on January 14, 2021. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP) 4/9 A vandilised tombstone reading “here lies a rapist” is pictured at Westpark Cemetery, 12 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/9 A Hindu devotee prepares to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) 6/9 Hindu devotees pray on the banks of the Triveni River during Makar Mela festival in Panauti, 32 Kilometer east Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 January 2021. Bathing in the river on the festival?s occasion is believed to wash away all sins as well as cure skin diseases. Devotees also worship the rising sun to thank for their successes and prosperity. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 7/9 A red fox (Vulpes vulpes) with a prey in its mouth near Pomaz, north of Budapest, Hungary, 13 January 2021 (issued 14 January 2021) EPA-EFE/Attila Kovacs 8/9 Sri Lankan Hindu priests pray during the Thai Pongal harvest festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 January 2021. Thai Pongal is a four-day harvest festival and is one of the first Hindu festivals of the year celebrated by Tamils all over the world. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 9/9 A Taiwanese farmer, dries persimmon fruits under the sun as part of the traditional way of dehydrating the fruit in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, 14 January 2021. With a history of 180 years since the family of the starter evacuated from china during the civil war, the traditional way of dehydrating Persimmons in this factory has not changed with the rapid technological development eliminating the handcrafts industry. Besieged by modern machines for fruit-skins removal and production in an outskirt area of Hsinchu City, Ms Liu Jen-chu, sister of the factory owner says it has been their goal to remain unique flavors and quality textures of persimmons by continuing what their ancestors have been doing? peel, squeeze, dry and store them by hands with care. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

