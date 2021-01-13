24 hours in pictures, 13 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A labourer dismantles old shoes for recycling at a workshop in Karachi on January 13, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) 2/10 Police officials gather at an annexe of the resteraunt ‘Le Petit Cambodge’ in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on January 13, 2021, as they seek to evict squatters from the premises. – Authorities had ordered January 4, 2021, the immediate evacuation “without delay” of a room rented by the restaurant Le Petit Cambodge, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, and occupied since mid-November by activists fighting against the “gentrification” of the neighbourhood. The premises have been rented since December 2015, by the owners of the restaurant Le Petit Cambodge, where 15 people were killed in the attacks of November 13, 2015. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) 3/10 A man receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Belgrade on January 13, 2021. – Serbia has started vaccinating against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech jab on December 24, 2020. The health authorities have also authorised, on December 31, the import of the first doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. (Photo by Vladimir Zivojinovic / AFP) 4/10 A man receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Belgrade on January 13, 2021. – Serbia has started vaccinating against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech jab on December 24, 2020. The health authorities have also authorised, on December 31, the import of the first doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. (Photo by Vladimir Zivojinovic / AFP) 5/10 A lab technician works on processing COVID-19 test samples at the Pasteur Institute in Tunis on January 13, 2021. – Tunisia announced a four-day coronavirus lockdown starting later this week in the face of a “very dangerous” situation in the North African country as infections spike.Hospital officials have warned of a lack of intensive care beds, despite the establishment of makeshift hospitals. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) 6/10 Hindu pilgrims walk during the religious festival of Makar Sankranti on Sagar Island on January 13, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 7/10 Employees show copies of the daily sports newspaper L’Equipe, during a gathering of striking colleagues in front of the headquarters of the newspaper, in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, on January 13, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) 8/10 Iced snow covered trees are seen in Kittila, Finnish Lapland, on January 13, 2021, as the temperature plunged below -30 Celsius. (Photo by Irene Stachon / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT 9/10 A cross country skier makes his way through the snow-covered landscape near the Bavarian village of Kaltenbrunn close to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, during winter weather with temperatures around the freezing point on January 13, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) 10/10 Kamaz’ Russian driver Andrey Nonvirgin, co-driver Andrey Mokeev and Igor Lenonov compete during the Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Neom and Alula in Saudi Arabia, on January 13, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

