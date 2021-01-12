24 hours in pictures, 12 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A snow covered rent-a-bike bicycle of Deutsche Bahn is seen during snowfall in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 12, 2021. (Photo by Armando BABANI / AFP) 2/12 A couple of ice-bathers gets into the icy water of Terezka pond in a park on January 12, 2021 in Prague. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) 3/12 A general view taken on January 12, 2021 in Rome shows the Palazzo Montecitorio (Rear), the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, as Italy’s government is later expected to approve a 220-billion-euro coronavirus recovery spending package. – Italy was on the brink of a government crisis as ex-premier Matteo Renzi was widely expected to withdraw his small but pivotal Italy Alive (Italia Viva, or IV) party from the ruling centre-left coalition after complaining that the EU funds risked being wasted. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 4/12 Health care workers demonstrate to call for better working conditions in front of the Health ministry in Paris, on January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) 5/12 Croatian army uses a tractor to prepare a terrain of some 10,000 square meters for around 100 containers, in Petrinja, on January 12, 2021, to accomodate people whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged in December 29 2020 deadly earthquake. (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP) 6/12 A man wearing a face mask walks in central Moscow on January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. – Russia confirmed 22,934 new daily Covid-19 cases including 5,001 in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) 7/12 People walk on a snow covered street near the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang on January 12, 2021. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) 8/12 British biker Sam Sunderland powers his KTM by the Red Sea during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally 2021 around Neom in Saudi Arabia, on January 12, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 9/12 People sit on benches wearing masks because of the coronavirus pandemic on the promenade in New Brighton, northwest England, on January 12, 2021. – People who flout coronavirus lockdown rules are putting lives at risk, the British government said on Tuesday, as cases surge to record highs and rumours swirl of potentially tougher restrictions. Morrisons supermarket chain said customers who refused to wear a mask without a medical exemption will be told to leave its stores, while Sainsbury’s said its security staff would challenge shoppers who were not wearing masks. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 10/12 A commuter walks through railway tracks on a cold and foggy day in Siliguri on January 12, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP) 11/12 A staff member gestures towards a screen displaying how a ballot paper should be marked during the upcoming elections at the electoral commission headquarters in Kampala, Uganda, on January 12, 2021. (Photo by SUMY SADURNI / AFP) 12/12 WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. On Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP

