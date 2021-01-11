Multimedia 11.1.2021 05:20 pm

24 hours in pictures, 11 January 2021

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 12 January 2021 12.1.2021
24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2021 8.1.2021
24 hours in pictures, 7 January 2021 7.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 15,046 cases take total to 1,246,643

Covid-19 ‘It is vital that we do this together’ – Ramaphosa on SA’s Covid vaccine drive

Covid-19 No booze, no beaches: Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted Level 3 Lockdown

Celebs & viral Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol protests to historic Nazi ‘Kristallnacht’

Covid-19 Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac


today in print

Read Today's edition