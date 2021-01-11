24 hours in pictures, 11 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Belgium’s Armand Marchant competes in the round 1 of the Men’s Slalom race during the FIS Alpine ski World Cup on January 10, 2021, in Adelboden. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) 2/13 Palestinian medical workers take a swab sample from a family member who contacted relatives infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at home in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 11, 2021. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) 3/13 Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attends a joint press conference with his Jordanian, German, and French counterparts following a meeting to discuss the Middle East peace process, in the Egyptian capital Cairo, on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) 4/13 Professor Pierre Edouard Fournier shows the machine which sequences the genome of the English variant of the COVID-19 at the University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases (IHU) in Marseille, on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) 5/13 Boys react as a biker competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Sakaka and Neom, in Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 6/13 Blind Palestinian Mohammed Abu Dawud,24, works inside a workshop for bamboo and straw furniture in the West Bank town of Hebron on January 11, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) 7/13 Istanbul University’s students chant slogans and hold placards reading “Fight for free and democratic universities” during a solidarity protest against the appointment of the new rector to Bogazici University by Turkish President, on January 11, 2021 in Istanbul. – Turkish police on Tuesday detained 17 people after hundreds attended a student-led protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a rector to a top university in Istanbul. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) 8/13 An aerial picture taken on January 11, 2021, shows a flooded area in the village of Obot, near Shkoder. – Albania has been under intensive rains for the last five days, which has lead to overflowing rivers, and flooding in its western plain, with livestock, arable land and some low-lying housings being flooded. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) 9/13 Supporters of Kyrgyz presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov attend a rally at Bishkek’s Ala-Too Square on January 11, 2021, a day after the presidential election. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP) 10/13 Colleen York is injected with a Covid-19 vaccine at the ExCeL London, the site of the London Nightingale Hospital, in London on January 11, 2021. – Seven mass coronavirus vaccination sites opened across England on Monday as the government races to dose millions of people while a new strain of the disease runs rampant across the country. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn / POOL / AFP) 11/13 Police officers arrest a member of the public at an anti lockdown protest held by The Scotland Against Lockdown group outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) 12/13 A patient is taken from an ambulance by staff wearing PPE equipment at the Royal Free Hospital in London on January 11, 2021 as surging cases of the novel coronavirus are placing health services under increasing pressure. – Seven mass coronavirus vaccination sites opened across England on Monday as the government races to dose millions of people while a new strain of the disease runs rampant across the country. The sites include football stadiums and a horse racing course, and are located in cities including Bristol, London, Newcastle and Manchester. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) 13/13 WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: The American flag flies at half staff over the White House on Monday morning January 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday to honor the U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in last Wednesday’s riot and another who died in the days after. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

