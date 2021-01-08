24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 A municipal health worker wearing protective gear conducts a Rapid Antigen Covid-19 coronavirus test on a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man at the transit camp for the upcoming Hindu religious festival ‘Gangasagar Mela’, in Kolkata on January 8, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 2/11 Luc Febbraro, a lawyer of Jacqueline Veyrac, a hotel heiress, speaks to the press in front of the courthouse of Nice, southern France on January 8, 2021, following her morning appearance in court. – An aggrieved Italian restaurant manager, a hard-up British ex-soldier and a private detective are among 13 people who went on trial in France on January 4, 2021, over the kidnapping of the millionaire hotel heiress. Jacqueline Veyrac, the 80-year-old owner of the five-star Grand Hotel in Cannes and the ritzy seafront La Reserve restaurant in nearby Nice, was snatched on the street on October 24, 2016, and bundled into the back of a van. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) 3/11 A picture taken on January 8, 2021 at the Louvre Museum in Paris shows the Venus of Milo sculpture in an empty hall, as the Museum remains closed due to the sanitory situation. – The Louvre suffered the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, suffering a drop in attendance of 72% compared to 2019, and a loss of revenue of more than 90 million euros, the museum announced on January 8, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) 4/11 French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of Monaco compete during the 6th Stage of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Buraydah and Hail, in Saudi Arabia, on January 8, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 5/11 People make a snowman at the Sabatini gardens outside the Royal Palace in Madrid on January 8, 2021 as a snowfall comes down. – Heavy snow was falling due to Filomena storm in Madrid and across parts of Spain today which could cover up to half of the country, causing a big drop in temperatures. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) 6/11 WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: DC National Guard troops stand watch at the U.S. Capitol on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Fencing was put up around the building the day before, following the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP 7/11 WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: Virginia National Guard troops stand watch near the U.S. Capitol on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Fencing was put up around the building the day before, following the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP 8/11 A mortuary attendant prepares a coffin in accordance with Covid-19 regulations at the Mamelodi Avbob branch, 7 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/11 A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier walks along the border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe, near the Beitbridge border post, near Musina, South Africa, on January 8, 2021. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP) 10/11 A health worker takes part in a dry run or mock drill for the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery held at SSKM hospital in Kolkata on January 8, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 11/11 A photo shows empty bottles of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, on January 8, 2020. – France began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

