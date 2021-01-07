24 hours in pictures, 7 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A farmer harvests Water Lilly flowers at a farm on the outskirts of Bangalore on January 7, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) 2/10 A member of the Capitol police tapes off access to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2021, one day after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) 3/10 Serbian Orthodox Christian priest, Father Nenad Popovic (L) offers blessing to worshippers as they depart following a service of the Nativity of Christ Liturgy in the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Prince Lazar in Bournville, Birmingham, central England on January 7, 2021. – Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar where Christmas Day falls on January 7. The Lazarica church, dedicated to the Holy Prince Lazar, is the first purpose-built Serbian Orthodox church constructed in the UK and is decorated in a 14th Century Byzantine-Morava artistic style. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) 4/10 The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo (2nd R), gives a speech after being sworn in during his inauguration as president of Ghana at the State House of Ghana in Accra on January 7, 2021. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP) 5/10 An aerial view shows cars driving on a street in a snow-covered landscape at the Nordhelle mountain near Meinerzhagen, western Germany, on January 7, 2021. – The winter weather in the upper parts of Germany attracts many visitors. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) 6/10 A biker falls down during the 5th Stage of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Riyadh and Buraydah, in Saudi Arabia, on January 7, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 7/10 Ducks swim among bald cypresses (Taxodium distichum) as snow falls in the Retiro Park in downtown Madrid on January 7, 2021. – A warning has been issued across the country due to storm Filomena that has caused a big drop in temperatures and snowfalls throughout Spain (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) 8/10 Water is brought into the Um Raquba refugee camp on Coptic Christmas day where thousands of Ethiopian refugees are hosted near the city of Gedaref in eastern Sudan, on January 7, 2021. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) 9/10 A sign on Oxford Road in Rosebank reminds people to be kind during these trying times, 7 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 10/10 Police Inyala at Boitumelo along Golden Highway in Johannesburg, 7 January 2020, after Vaal residents demanded Mayor Moruti Moerane to resign with immediate effect and all those whose names appear on forensic report of Emfuleni municipality to be suspended immediately. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

