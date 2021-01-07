Multimedia 7.1.2021 04:58 pm

24 hours in pictures, 7 January 2021

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2021 6.1.2021
24 hours in pictures, 5 January 2021 5.1.2021
24 hours in pictures, 4 January 2021 4.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

World Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ after Congress affirms Biden win

Health EXPLAINER: Why SAHPRA doesn’t recommend Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

World US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden’s election win

World US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win


today in print

Read Today's edition