24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A child swims in the pool on January 05, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Swimming is a great way to maintain a basic level of health and to cool down during the summer hot months. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 2/10 Police officers arrest a protestor during an anti-COVID-19 lockdown demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on January 6, 2021. Britain toughened its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, with England and Scotland going into lockdown and shutting schools, as surging cases have added to fears of a new virus variant. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) 3/10 Bulgarian Orthodox faithful dive into the icy winter water of a lake in Sofia, to catch a wooden crucifix as part of Epiphany Day celebrations on January 6, 2021, despite the Covid-19 restrictions in the country – As a tradition, an Eastern Orthodox priest throws a cross in the river and it is believed that the one who retreives it will be healthy throughout the year as well as all those who dance in the icy waters. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP) 4/10 A nurse injects a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a member of the medical staff at the Croix Rousse Hospital, on January 6, 2021, in Lyon as part of France’s national vaccination campaign to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) 5/10 An ice swimmer swims in a frozen lake on a cold winter day in Beijing on January 6, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) 6/10 A member of the garde republicaine reacts as ministers leave the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting on January 6, 2021 in Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) 7/10 Boatmen use an oar to break the ice layer of a frozen portion of Dal Lake after a heavy snowfall in Srinagar on January 6, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 8/10 Workers collect plastic waste as they clean up Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali on January 6, 2021. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP) 9/10 Residents ride a digger vehicle through floodwaters following heavy monsoon downpour in Lanchang, Malaysia’s Pahang state on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) 10/10 This aerial view taken on January 6, 2021 shows the landslide area near the village of Ask, Gjerdrum Municipality, Norway, a week after a landslide hit in the early hours of December 30, 2020 sweeping away nine buildings. – Norwegian rescue workers on January 5, 2021 abandoned hope of finding survivors from the landslide that buried homes in the village of Ask six days ago, killing 10 people. While three people remain unaccounted for, authorities said they are now presumed dead, bringing the official death toll from the landslide to 10, though only seven bodies have been recovered. (Photo by Gorm Kallestad / NTB / AFP)

