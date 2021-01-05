24 hours in pictures, 5 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/14
People look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province on January 5, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)
2/14
A banner is seen outside a school in Greenside East paying respects to staff, parents and children, 5 January 2021, for getting through a difficult 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools are preparing to re-open for the new school year as they face the challenge of the coronavirus second wave and lockdown restrictions. Picture: Michel Bega
3/14
US President Donald Trump points after speaking during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. President Donald Trump, still seeking ways to reverse his election defeat, and President-elect Joe Biden converge on Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of runoff votes that will decide control of the US Senate. Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his November 3 election loss in the southern state, is to hold a rally in the northwest city of Dalton in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
4/14
Pedestrians walk across an empty street in Manchester, north west England on January 5, 2021, as Britain enters a national lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19. England’s six-week lockdown, which began at midnight, emulates the first national coronavirus curbs in place from March to June — but goes further than another instituted in November when schools remained open. Authorities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all taken similar measures, putting the UK as a whole in lockdown. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
5/14
A mural of Australia’s Julian Assange is seen in a laneway in Melbourne on January 5, 2021, after a judge in London ruled that the WikiLeaks founder should not be extradited to the US to face espionage charges for publishing hundreds of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
6/14
Pupils wearing face masks waiting to enter into their classrooms during the reopening of schools at the Daima Primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 January 2021. Kenya reopened all its schools amid coronavirus pandemic after a nine-month closure to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The Education Minister George Magoha, called upon head teachers to set up extra classes out in open air in order to observe social distancing in the already overcrowded classrooms especially in public schools. Kenya has 23,000 public primary schools with more than 12 million pupils and more than three million students in secondary schools. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
7/14
Hawaii’s Nathan Florence rides a wave during practise on January 4, 2021 at Oahu’s north shore in Haleiwa, Hawaii. – Pro surfers are getting ready for the beginning of the 2021 World Surfing League championship season in January, for the event to be held at Sunset Beach in Hawaii. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP)
8/14
A man carries bricks in a brickfield in Saver on the outskirts of Dhaka on January 5, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)
9/14
One of the many gaps in the border fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe near the Beit Bridge Border crossing in Limpopo, 5 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/14
South Africa’s Lutho Sipamla (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (R) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on January 5, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
11/14
President of the Church Mandate Turn Around Movement and leader of Incredible Happenings Church, Prophet Mboro Motsoeneng visits Bosman Taxi Rank on January 05, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to a media release, the visit comes after Prophet Mboro received calls from taxi drivers who indicated that they needed prayers as they are also at the forefront of the COVID-19 second wave which has hit the country. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
12/14
Empty bottles are piled up at the glass recycling company Maltha in Heijningen, The Netherlands, 04 January 2021. The facility processes an enormous amounts of glass which reportedly is even bigger especially after the Christmas and New Year holidays. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL
13/14
Indian farmers carry vegetables for sale through a mustard field at Singimari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, 04 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
14/14
People walk along a forest path in a park in Chekhov some 75 km outside Moscow on January 5, 2021. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
