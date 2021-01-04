24 hours in pictures, 4 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Biker Walter Roelants of Belgium rides during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia on January 4, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 2/12 Siqobile residents fix their shack after it was it was washed on new year’s eve, 4 January 2021. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 3/12 Dirscarded syringes, used to adminster the COVID-19 vaccine, are pictured inside a waste container at Clalit Health Services, in the northern Arab Israeli city of Umm al Fahm , on January 4, 2021. Israel said Sunday two million people will have received a two-dose Covid-19 vaccination by the end of January, a pace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasts is the world’s fastest. Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy said that because of the enthusiastic take-up, Israel would be easing the speed of vaccination to eke out stocks. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) 4/12 Labourers carry goods to load on a boat in the Buriganga river in Dhaka on January 4, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) 5/12 Dean Elgar of South Africa celebrates his 100th run during the 2020 Betway Test Series match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on the 04 January 2021. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix 6/12 Students walk in a flooded classroom caused by the overflow of Lake Victoria in Kisumu, Kenya, on January 4, 2021 during the official re-opening day of public schools in Kenya following a closure ordered by the government in March 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) 7/12 Parents and students ride on a boat to their school in a flooded water area caused by the overflow of Lake Victoria in Kisumu, Kenya, on January 4, 2021 during the official re-opening day of public schools in Kenya following a closure ordered by the government in March 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) 8/12 A cross country skier walks through the snowy landscape near the village of Ramsau at the Dachstein mountains in Austria as temperatures were around the freezing point on January 4, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) 9/12 A supporter of Julian Assange stands outside the Old Bailey court in central London, Britain, 04 January 2021. A Judgement is to be made by Judge Vanessa Baraitser on the ruling of Assange’s extradition hearing if the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA 10/12 Myanmar boy tries to walk on bamboo pole he takes part a fun game during a fair on the occasion of the 73rd Myanmar Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 January 2021. Myanmar, also known as Burma, was colonized by Britain in 1824 and became an independent republic on 04 January 1948. Picture: EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO 11/12 A clothes vendor waits for customers at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 January 2021. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) noted that inflation throughout 2020 reached 1.68 percent, the lowest inflation since 2014 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA 12/12 Men sort out a net on a fishing boat in the Bassac river in Phnom Penh on January 4, 2021. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)

