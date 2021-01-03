48 hours in pictures, 3 January 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Members of the public stand with candles during a memorial for victims of the Covid-19 Coronavirus on New Year’s eve who have died in the city during 2020, Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 December 2020. The vigil was organized by the city of Johannesburg. Level 3 lockdown was implemented last week due to second wave of infections sweeping across the country many of which are cases of a new variant of the Corivd-19 Corona virus 501.v2, a mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant which holds a higher transmission rate. South Africa is the first African nation to pass one million infections. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/10 South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera (not visible) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on January 3, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) 3/10 Brian Baragwanath of South Africa and co-driver Tayer Berry compete during Stage 1 of the 2021 Dakar Rally between Jeddah and Bisha in Saudi Arabia, on January 3, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 4/10 Iraqi demonstrators lift flags and placards as they rally in Tahrir square in the capital Baghdad on January 3, 2021, to mark one year after a US drone strike killed Iran’s revered commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near the capital. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) 5/10 A man holds his hands in the air as a policeman checks his vehicle during SAPS (South African Police Force) operations to enforce the level 3 national lockdown in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 December 2020. The level 3 lockdown was implemented due to second wave of infections sweeping across the country many of which are cases of a new variant of the Corivd-19 Corona virus 501.v2, a mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant which holds a higher transmission rate. South Africa is the first African nation to pass one million infections. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/10 The ‘Mince Pie Special’ steam train service run along the line of the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway past snow covered fields near the village of Haworth, northern England on January 3, 2021. The heritage railway runs along a 5 mile stretch of line between the town of Keighley and Oxenhope in the Worth Valley. The line was constructed originally in 1867 but was closed by British Railways in 1962. It reopened as a heritage railway in 1968 and typically operates steam and diesel rail services on more than 200 days per year. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) 7/10 Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud soars through the air during his first competition jump of the third event of the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee) in Innsbruck, Austria, on January 3, 2021. – The first event of the Four Hills Ski jumping competition took place in Oberstdorf (Germany), and the second one in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany), before the third event in Innsbruck (Austria) and the fourth in Bischofshofen (Austria). This season, the tour is taking place without spectators due to the ongoing novel coronavirus / Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) 8/10 People play over foamy discharge caused by pollutants, as it mixes with the surf at Marina beach in Chennai on January 3, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) 9/10 A dove chases away a chipmunk to claim wheat grains to eat, in a public garden, in Amritsar, India, 03 January 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH 10/10 A snowman stands in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, 03 January 2021. Media reports state, that up to 5 centimeters fresh snow might be expected. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.