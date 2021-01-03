WATCH LIVE: Mkhize outlines SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will lead a public briefing to outline South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy.

South Africa does not yet have a delivery date for the first batch of vaccines, procured through the Covax programme.

Ministerial advisory committee chairperson Professor Salim Abdool Karim recently said the country would have to prioritise who got the vaccine first because initially, it will likely not be available in large quantities. SA expects to receive an initial order of vaccines to cover 10% of the population.

“Highest on our list would be those who have a very high risk of infection and those would be primarily healthcare workers.

“Next on the list would be those who suffer the harshest consequences of the disease – the elderly and those with comorbidities. Then we have to look at ensuring we can provide the vaccine to our essential workers,” said Karim.

As of Saturday, 2 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases was 1,088,889, with 15,002 new cases identified

Watch the briefing live below, courtesy of the SABC.

