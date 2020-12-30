24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 The isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system used to transport positive Covid-19 patients in the City of Tshwane’s Special Infection Unit vehicle at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria on December 30, 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/11 Lights are projected on the Louvre’s Museum Pyramid during the tuning of the performance of the French Dj David Guetta in Paris, 29 December 2020 (issued 30 December 2020). The third edition of the Guetta’s ‘United at Home’ concert will be broadcasted 31 December for the New Year Eve celebration on social media and TV. Due to the still high number of Covid-19 cases, a curfew is imposed between 8 pm and 6 am effective from 15 December 2020 and all the streets gathering or celebrations are cancelled. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON 3/11 A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer gestures towards his watch while asking a pedestrian why he is not home before the new curfew time, to help curb the spread of Covid-19, in Johannesburg on December 29, 2020. – The South African president on December 28, 2020 announced new lockdown measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. One of the measures is a new curfew that will now start at 9 pm — from 11 pm previously — while non-essential establishments such as shops, bars and restaurants will close from 8 pm. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) 4/11 A man waits under the Galata Bridge with Hagia Sophia Mosque (L) and Yeni Mosque (R) in the background on a rainy day, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 December 2020. Turkey imposed curfews on weekdays after 9pm and full weekend lockdowns with the exception of tourists to combat the spread of coronavirus, after a recent spike in Covid-19 infections and related deaths. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA 5/11 A pedestrian walks past a chalk board outside a petrol station in Hyde Park, 30 December 2020. According to the Rosebank Killarney Gazette Alison Purchase, co-owner of the filling station, is responsible for the daily inspirational messages. The board even has its own Twitter account, @PetrolPumpOracle, with over 4 000 followers. Picture: Michel Bega 6/11 Protesting farmers wrapped in blankets and quilts are seen as they continue to demonstrate against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms while blocking a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) 7/11 Pro-choice activists celebrate after the Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion outside the Congress in Buenos Aires on December 30, 2020. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) 8/11 Destroyed houses are seen in a crater left behind by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the capital Oslo, on December 30, 2020. Several houses were taken by a landslide in the early hours of December 30, several injured were taken to hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues. (Photo by Fredrik Hagen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT 9/11 A nurse prepares dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) Covid-19 vaccine for a patient at a clinic in Moscow on December 30, 2020, as the country started its vaccination campaign for people aged 60 and over, to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) 10/11 A vendor (L) looks at a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer (R) after he was instructed to put on his face mask in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on December 29, 2020. – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 28, 2020 announced a new ban on alcohol sales and said mask-wearing will be mandatory in public after South Africa became the continent’s first to record one million coronavirus cases. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 11/11 The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

