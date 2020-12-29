24 hours in pictures, 29 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Law Enforcement at Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town, South Africa on December 29, 2020. Following the most recent update by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to South African lockdown regulations the police asked citizens to leave the beach, however no arrests were made. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 2/10 Law Enforcement at Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town, South Africa on December 29, 2020. Following the most recent update by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to South African lockdown regulations the police asked citizens to leave the beach, however no arrests were made. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 3/10 A resident of Sunrise Estate Retirement Village crosses what remains of a bridge on 5th Road in Northwold, Randburg, 29 December 2020, after it was washed away by a storm the previous day. The road provides the only vehicle access to the retirement village and the damge has left 140 residents stranded with no vehicle access and no water. Picture: Michel Bega 4/10 Farmers walk in front of their tents on a blocked highway during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad, along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on December 29, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) 5/10 A man walks past a closed Tops liquor store in Centurion after the reinstatement of level 3 lockdown regulations, 29 December 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/10 A closed Shoprite liquor store in Centurion after the reinstatement of level 3 lockdown regulations, 29 December 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/10 A child wearing a protective facemask runs on a sidewalk marked for social distancing in front of a Buddhist shrine in central Bangkok on December 29, 2020, after a recent outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) 8/10 A patient with COVID-19 breaths in oxygen in the Resuscitation room of COVID ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on December 29, 2020. The most urgent cases come into this room. If a patient needs intensive care, they are taken to another hospital, otherwise they are treated here. South Africa has become the first African nation to record one million coronavirus cases, according to new data published by the country’s health ministry on December 27, 2020. Currently suffering a second wave of infections, of which the majority are a new variant of the coronavirus, South Africa is the hardest hit country on the African continent. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 9/10 People watch as rockets are fired during a military drill by Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions in Gaza City on December 29, 2020. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) 10/10 Notes pinned on to the ‘Wishing Wall” are seen during the 14th annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square ahead of New year’s Eve on December 28, 2020 in New York City. This year, people from around the world were encouraged to participate virtually by sharing their Good Riddance Day memories in advance, so they can start fresh in 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

