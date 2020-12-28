24 hours in pictures, 28 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 French Marion Norbert Riberolle reacts after crossing the finish line of the third stage of the UCI World Cup competition women’s elite race, of the World Cup cyclocross in Dendermonde, on December 27, 2020. (Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN / BELGA / AFP) 2/10 A mural of Australian rock band AC/DC adorns the sidewall of a tenement house in Warsaw, Poland, 27 December 2020. The artwork created by Good Looking Studio artists promotes the band’s new album, ‘Power Up.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/Albert Zawada 3/10 South Africa’s Faf du Plessis celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 28, 2020. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP) 4/10 Mauricette, a French 78-year-old woman, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, on December 27, 2020. – Mauricette was the first person who received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in France against Covid-19, as countries of the European Union began a vaccine rollout. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / various sources / AFP) 5/10 People walk through a seasonally decorated main square with a large numbers for the upcoming year 2021 during the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia on 27 December 2020. Macedonians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Christmas which is observed on 07 January, according to the Orthodox Julian calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI 6/10 People walk on snow-covered street in Milan, Italy, 28 December 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO 7/10 Members of the public enjoy a stroll on Hampstead Heath in London on December 27, 2020, as Londoners continue to live under Tier 4 lockdown restrictions. Fears over new strains and surging coronavirus infections in general across Europe have severely dampened the mood over the holiday season. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) 8/10 Workers of a roadside eatery stall are seen in front of a mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, painted on a wall in New Delhi on December 27, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 9/10 People wearing protective facemask walk past festive decorations set for Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, in Moscow on December 27, 2020, amid the ongoing Covid-19, (the novel coronavirus) pandemic. Russia confirmed 28,284 new Covid-19 cases on December 27. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) 10/10 Workers install 192 new ‘Gift of Happiness’ Waterford Crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball on December 27, 2020 in New York City. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP

