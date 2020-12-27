48 hours in pictures, 27 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Andries Visser, sings Christmas carols and Christian songs, dressed as Santa, outside his house which has a bright display of Christmas lights and decorations in Bothasig, a suburb of Cape Town, on December 23, 2020. Due to COVID 19 restrictions this house’s garden is not open to the public, as it has been in previous years, but the tradition of people adorning their properties for Christmas continues even through the pandemic. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
South African cricketers walk onto the field wearing black armbands in memory of former cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman at the start of play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 27, 2020. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)
South Africa’s Lutho Sipamla (2R) celebrates with teammates after his dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Vishwa Fernando during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 27, 2020. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)
A member of the ice swimming club prepares to go swimming into the icy water as the temperature dropped down to minus 34 degrees celsius, in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, on December 26, 2020. (Photo by Rostislav NETISOV / AFP)
A general view of Beaches on Boxing Day December 26, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town mayco member JP Smith who was at Muizenberg Beach said beach crowds at Strandfontein, Muizenberg and St James pool are only a quarter of the size from Boxing Day, last year with about half the people wearing masks. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)
Winter swimmers wearing Christmas hats take part in the traditional Christmas Swimming event in the cold Vltava river on December 26, 2020 in Prague. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
Mia-Belle Viljoen (8) plays with a one year old Chimpanzee at the Mystic Monkey & Feathers Wildlife Park in Bela Bela, 27 December 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire overnight in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine on December 27, 2020, following a fight between members of the camp and a local Lebanese family. – The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, confirmed a large fire had broken out in a camp in the Miniyeh region and said some injured had been taken to hospital, but did not provide an exact number. (Photo by Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP)
A windsurfer performs a trick at Barassie Beach in Troon, on the west coast of Scotland on Boxing Day, December 26, 2020 as Storm Bella brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)
Farmers beat utensils during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, at the Toll Plaza, on the outskirts of Amritsar on December 27, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
High waves and strong winds hit The Four Lighthouse (Lighthouse of the Four d’Argenton) at Porspoder, western France on December 27, 2020, as Storm Bella strikes the coast of Britanny. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)
A voter waits as an electoral commission official checks the voters roll at the Barthélemy Boganda high school polling station in the 4th district in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR), on December 27, 2020 during the country’s presidential and legislative elections. Voting began in the Central African Republic on December 27, 2020, in a key test for one of the world’s most troubled nations.
The polls take place after a week of turbulence, marked by accusations of an attempted coup, the brief seizure of the CAR’s fourth-largest town and the dispatch of military personnel by Russia and Rwanda to help its beleaguered government. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati ahead of the annual Hindu religious fair of ‘Magh Mela’ in Allahabad on December 27, 2020. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)
A young shepherd with a herd of sheep as they move during their annual migration at Bhota near Hamirpur, in Himachal Pradesh, India, 26 December 2020. Migration is an annual practice among the shepherds and they move from mountains area to warm and lower areas as winter approaches. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID
