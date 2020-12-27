48 hours in pictures, 27 December 2020

12/14

A voter waits as an electoral commission official checks the voters roll at the Barthélemy Boganda high school polling station in the 4th district in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR), on December 27, 2020 during the country’s presidential and legislative elections. Voting began in the Central African Republic on December 27, 2020, in a key test for one of the world’s most troubled nations. The polls take place after a week of turbulence, marked by accusations of an attempted coup, the brief seizure of the CAR’s fourth-largest town and the dispatch of military personnel by Russia and Rwanda to help its beleaguered government. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)