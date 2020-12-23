 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Queueing for Christmas – life at Beitbridge border post

Special Feature 3 hours ago

As people queue for days to cross the Beitbridge border post, those choosing to use less legal means are proof that where there is a will, there is a way.

Camilo Ramada
23 Dec 2020
04:59:02 PM
PREMIUM!
Queueing for Christmas – life at Beitbridge border post

People heading to Zimbabwe queue up at Beitbridge border post in Musina, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

The showers falling over Musina signal the end of the most devastating drought in living memory, yet the new life that is bursting forth in Limpopo stands in stark contrast to that other more famous drought just north of here, the economic barrenness of Zimbabwe, which remains far from gone. Border towns everywhere share their peculiar dynamics. Whether it’s Chuy in Uruguay, Trabzon in Turkey, or Musina in Limpopo. The common theme for these cities is that they depend on some form of imbalance. One side has more of this, and the other has more of that. That’s where the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.