24 Hours in pictures, 22 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A security personnel stands guard near the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which will be used as a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines handling and distribution center during the media preview in New Delhi on December 22, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 2/10 A man walks in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on December 22, 2020. – Russia said on December 22 it was hitting several EU representatives with tit-for-tat sanctions in response to penalties imposed by the bloc over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The foreign ministry said that in response to “confrontational” EU actions, it had “decided to expand the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to the Russian Federation”. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) 3/10 A woman poses for a photograph at a mall in Beijing on December 22, 2020. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) 4/10 A nugget made from lab-grown chicken meat is seen during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals, on December 22, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas YEO / AFP) 5/10 A man exits a government building decorated with Kosovo’s flag in Pristina on December 22, 2020. – Kosovo was preparing to call a snap poll, after its top court ruled last year’s election of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti was unconstitutional, delivering fresh upheaval to the democracy’s crisis-hit politics. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) 6/10 This handout picture released by the Spanish Lottery Society on December 22, 2020 shows pupils of the San Ildefonso school calling out the winning number of the biggest prize of the draw of Spain’s Christmas lottery “El Gordo” (the Fat One) at the Royal Theatre in Madrid. (Photo by Handout / SOCIEDAD ESTATAL LOTERIAS Y APUESTAS DEL ESTADO / AFP) 7/10 People leave Gibraltar International Airport on December 22, 2020 in Gibraltar. – Spain and Portugal have decided to suspend flights from United Kingdom due to the emergence of a highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there. Spain said it will reinforce controls at its border with Gibraltar, a tiny British territory on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) 8/10 This picture obtained from Jeremie Beyou on December 22, 2020 shows French skipper Jeremie Beyou posing for a self-portrait onboard his Charal ‘foiler’ boat while competing in the ninth edition of the Vendee Globe single-handed non-stop round-the-world sailing race. (Photo by Jeremie BEYOU / Jeremie BEYOU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / JEREMIE BEYOU” 9/10 A driver stands in the road as freight lorries and goods vehicles queue on a closed section of the M20 motorway which leads to the Port of Dover, near Ashford in Kent, south east England on December 22, 2020, after a string of countries banned travel including accompanied freight arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new strain of coronavirus. – Britain’s critical south coast port at Dover said on December 20 it was closing to all accompanied freight and passengers due to the French border restrictions “until further notice”. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 10/10 The intersection of Rabie and End roads in Centurion flooded heavily after rains overnight, 22 December 2020 . Picture: Neil McCartney

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.