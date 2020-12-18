24 Hours in pictures, 18 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 People queue to buy tickets at a lottery kiosk in Madrid on December 18, 2020 for the famous “El Gordo” Christmas draw to be held on December 22nd. – Spanish Christmas lottery “El Gordo de Navidad” is the most millionaire draw in the world, with more than 2,408 million euros in prizes. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) 2/10 A Palestinian medic wearing an hazmat nurse cares for a patient at the Dura public hospital where novel coronavirus patients are treated, in the West Bank town of Hebron, on December 18, 2020. – The West Bank, with a Palestinian population of more than 2.8 million, until yesterday officially recorded 86,594 coronavirus infections, including 846 deaths, according to the Palestinian health ministry. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) 3/10 An Iraqi woman, wearing a protective mask and gloves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shops at the fruit and vegetables market in Baghdad on December 18, 2020. – A year of economic agony for pandemic-hit and oil-reliant Iraq is drawing to a close, but a draft 2021 budget involving a hefty currency devaluation could bring more pain for citizens. Officials who prepared the document aim for “survival” solutions after an unprecedented fiscal crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in the price of oil. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) 4/10 US Vice President Mike Pence greets the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, December 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) 5/10 Authorities walk near a container with dosees of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 after it was unloaded from a cargo plane that arrived from China at Guarulhos International Airport in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on December 18, 2020. – Brazil received Friday the third lot with 1,900,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) 6/10 A man walks past Christmas decorations near the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in central Moscow on December 18, 2020. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 7/10 A social worker dressed as Santa Claus sanitizes the church as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad on December 18, 2020. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) 8/10 A municipal worker disinfects a market in La Paz late on December 17, 2020, to prevent an upsurge of the new coronavirus. – La Paz’s municipality started different cleaning and disinfection operations in markets and stores in the area of Miraflores, which was isolated for a week since the number of Covid-19 cases started increasing. (Photo by JORGE BERNAL / AFP) 9/10 President-elect Joe Biden arrives for a church service with Dr. Jill Biden at St. Joseph on the Brandywine on December 18, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Today is the anniversary of the death of his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi who were killed in a traffic accident in 1972 shortly after he was elected to his first term in the U.S. Senate. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/AFP 10/10 Sibongile Mokhabela and Dylan Stoffberg pose as Santa and a Reindeer at Centurion Mall, 18 December 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

