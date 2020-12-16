24 Hours in pictures, 16 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 This photo taken on December 15, 2020 shows a woman and child paddling a boat through flood waters in Nong Chok village in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province, following weeks of heavy monsoon rains. (Photo by Tuwaedaniya MERINGING / AFP) 2/10 Palestinian girls stand under an umbrella during a rainy day in Gaza City, on December 16, 2020. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) 3/10 Saxony’s State Premier Michael Kretschmer (R) attends the debate regarding the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic on December 16, 2020, at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) 4/10 Women wearing clothes with colors of the former white and red flag of Belarus march in the streets under umbrellas to protest against the Belarus presidential election results in Minsk, on December 16, 2020. (Photo by – / AFP) 5/10 A man browses his phone as he controls a donkey pulling a cart on the side of the road during heavy rain in el-Ayyat, south of the Egyptian capital on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Khaled KAMEL / AFP) 6/10 A giant electoral poster of candidate for presidency of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta is displayed on a building next to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on December 16, 2020. – Barcelona will hold elections for a new president on January 24, following former chief Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation early this year. One of the front runners Joan Laporta, was at the helm of Barca from 2003-2010, a period which included four La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) 7/10 Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the traditional Christmas tree ceremony as part of the Christmas holiday season, at the Monaco Palace, on December 16, 2020. (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP) 8/10 Abdul Ganjari, an 18-year-old who escaped from gunmen who kidnapped hundreds of students from Government Science Secondary school, looks on in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria on December 16, 2020. – Boko on Tuesday claimed the abduction of hundreds of students, marking its first attack in northwestern Nigeria since the Jihadist uprising began more than ten years ago. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) 9/10 Representatives of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of North Korea attend the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly Meeting in Oman’s capital Muscat on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Haitham AL-SHUKAIRI / AFP) 10/10 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street in central London on December 16, 2020, after taking part in the weekly session of Prime Minister Question (PMQs) at the House of Commons. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

