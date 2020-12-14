24 Hours in pictures, 14 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Protesters hold placards and banners reading “let us work” on December 14, 2020 in Paris during a demonstration of hotel and restaurant owners as well as tourism professionals to demand their businesses to reopen amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) 2/10 The Stena Adventurer roll-on roll-off car ferry arrives from Dublin, as a freight lorry passes through the port in Holyhead, north-west Wales on December 14, 2020. – Food shortages, tailbacks and congested ports: as talks with Brussels remain unresolved three weeks before leaving the EU single market, the UK is preparing for a chaotic “no-deal”. Failure to secure a deal in time for the end of the transition period on December 31 would see Britain revert to World Trade Organization rules, with tariffs and quotas, from January 1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 3/10 The 2023 Rugby Union World Cup pool stage line up is pictured on December 14, 2020 in Paris during a press conference following the competition’s draw. – The 2023 Rugby World Cup which will be hosted by France from Septemer 8 to October 21, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 4/10 French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte attends a press conference on December 14, 2020 in Paris following the 2023 Rugby Union World Cup pool stage draw. – The 2023 Rugby World Cup which will be hosted by France from September 8 to October 21, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 5/10 India’s Congress party workers shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against the recent agricultural reforms, in front of the Government House in Kolkata on December 14, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 6/10 Skiers sit on a chairlift at La Masella ski resort on December 14, 2020. – Ski resorts in Spain’s Catalonia region that borders France opened today, as a European debate rages over whether such sites should operate during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) 7/10 A man pulls his child on a towed tube past an icon near a church in the town of Chekhov, some 75 km outside Moscow, on December 14, 2020. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 8/10 A man walks along a frozen pond during a snowfall in a park in the town of Chekhov some, 75 km outside Moscow, on December 14, 2020. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 9/10 Hycinth in the Harteespoort dam, North West, 14 December 2020. Water hyacinth known as the world’s worst water weed, is an invasive plant that grows in polluted water and further compromises water quality. it gets harvested and turn it into organic fertilizer. Coca Cola invested R25 million in Hya Matla Organics to a startup which turns water hyacinth into commercial products like fertilizer and animal feeds. Picture Nigel Sibanda 10/10 A skier wearing a face mask queues for a chairlift at La Masella ski resort on December 14, 2020. – Ski resorts in Spain’s Catalonia region that borders France opened today, as a European debate rages over whether such sites should operate during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.