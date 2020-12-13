48 Hours in pictures, 13 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A ballet dancer poses in a giant plastic bubble as she entertains Christmas shoppers in Melbourne on December 13, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) 2/10 A mahout rides an elephant along a road in Piliyandala, a suburb of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo on December 13, 202 (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) 3/10 A fashion model poses at the start of the runway during Dakar Fashion Week in Dakar on December 12, 2020. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) 4/10 A photographer sits in an empty stand during Day 2 of the tour match between Australia A and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, 12 December 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY 5/10 People wearing costumes take part in an Extinction Rebellion protest in Melbourne, Australia, 12 December 2020. Extinction rebellion protesters have planned a series of disruptive, creative actions in Melbourne? ‘s central business district. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON 6/10 A nurse wearing protective gear looks on at the intensive care unit of National Koranyi Institute of Pulmonology treating COVID-19 patients, during the pandemic of new coronavirus COVID-19 in Budapest, Hungary, 11 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH 7/10 Catherine Rose sits quietly on her own in her Victorian house in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/10 A farmer treshes rice with the help of oxen on foggy winter morning in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 13 December 2020. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN 9/10 A boatman steers a boat in Dal Lake after a fresh snowfall in Srinagar on December 12, 2020. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 10/10 People waves as tara yacht takes the start of its new scientific campaign, on December 12, 2020 in the port of Lorient, western France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

