South African Victorian house

10/10

The master bedroom with paintings in Victorian style is pcitured in the house of Catherine Rose in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020, in which she sleeps every night. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK