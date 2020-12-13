South African Victorian house

The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine Rose and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901.
Catherine Rose sits quietly on her own in her Victorian house in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Victorian era dress is seen in the house of Catherine Rose in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to exlpain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Catherine Rose sits quietly in the kitchen in her Victorian house in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Catherine Rose shows a photograph of a Victorian house she was inspired by during her life long journey to decorate her family house in the Victorian style, Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. Her house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A chair, a lamp and a desk near a fireplace are seen in the Victorian style decoration in the house of Catherine Rose in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Catherine Rose sits quietly reading a book in the library in her Victorian house in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The living room incuding a portrait of Queen Victoria is pictured in the house of Catherine Rose in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to exlpain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Catherine Rose is reflected in the mirror of the grand parents’ room in her Victorian house in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Victoria era piano is pictured in the house of Catherine Rose, Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The master bedroom with paintings in Victorian style is pcitured in the house of Catherine Rose in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 December 2020, in which she sleeps every night. The house, named Lindfield House and built in 1910, is now a tourist attraction after Catherine and her mother spend their life times decorating the house in the Victorian English style. Their English ancestors arrived in South Africa in 1820 and she lives in the house on her own as if it was 100 years ago. She earns her income from letting visitors see the house and gives them a tour to explain what life was like in a Victorian house of Britain’s colonial era in South Africa. The Victorian era was between the years 1837 and 1901. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
