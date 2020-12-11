24 hours in pictures, 11 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A man sits next to graffiti mural ‘Nasty C’ on a building in Braamfontein Johannesburg,11 December 2020. A QR code on the graffiti, once scanned will send a personalised message to your phone. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/10 Austria’s Philipp Aschenwald jumps during the second trial round of the Men Flying Hill Individual World event of FIS Ski Flying World Championship in Planica on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) 3/10 Congolese singer and musician Fally Ipupa during a photo session in Paris on December 10, 2020. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) 4/10 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks at a media briefing on 11 December 2020, Noordwyk, Midrand, to unpack the release of the 2019/2020 Judiciary Annual Report following the release of Judiciary Annual Report on Tuesday, 8 December 2020. PIcture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/10 Demonstrators celebrate with green headscarves – the symbol of pro-abortion activists – outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on December 11, 2020, after legislators passed a bill to legalize abortion. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) 6/10 A man jumps during a demonstration called by the entertainment industry to protest against the coronavirus restrictions imposed on their sector in Malaga on December 11, 2020. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) 7/10 AlphaTauri’s French driver Pierre Gasly drives during the second practice session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city of Abu Dhabi on December 11, 2020. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / POOL / AFP) 8/10 A person photographs a mural created by British artist Banksy entitled “Aachoo!!” showing a woman wearing a headscarf sneezing and dropping their handbag and cane is seen on the side of a house in Bristol, southwest England, on December 11, 2020. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP) 9/10 An Afghan balloon seller takes a rest and looks down at smog in a valley from a hilltop in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 December 2020. Due to the lack of a proper heating system in the cities, air pollution has increased as thousands of families in Kabul started to use plastic, car tires, and raw coal in their stoves during the winter season. According to a report published in October 2020 by the Afghanistan Research Center in Kabul. In 2017, about 26,000 people lost their lives due to air pollution-related diseases across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID 10/10 People cross the Buriganga River in boats during the winter on a foggy day in Dhaka, Bangladesh 11 December 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

