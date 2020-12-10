24 hours in pictures, 10 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Migrants climb into the back of lorries bound for Britain while traffic is stopped upon waiting to board shuttles at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel site in Calais, northern France, on December 10, 2020. – The French port of Calais continues to attract migrants from the Middle East and Africa who set up makeshift camps while waiting to attempt to stow away on trucks heading across the Channel to England, with some attempting the crossing by boat. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) 2/12 People greet Azerbaijani servicemen riding in military vehicles during a parade marking Azerbaijan’s victory against Armenia in their conflict for control over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Baku on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Hicran BABAYEV / AFP) 3/12 A photograph taken on December 10, 2020 shows a mysterious metal monolith, similar to others appearing in Europe and USA, which was discovered in a field in Assenede. – Several mysterious metal monoliths has appeared on a heath in the Netherlands, the United States, Romania and Britain since the first one in Utah last month. An anonymous art collective has taken credit for the Utah installation but no one has claimed responsibility for those in Romania, the Isle of Wight and the Netherlands. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Belga / AFP 4/12 Members of human rights organisations hold placards in support of farmers during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms in Amritsar on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) 5/12 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in front of a Union flag as he talks with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP) 6/12 A winter swimming enthusiast is seen after taking a swim in the partially frozen Neva river at sunset in central Saint Petersburg on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) 7/12 Mercedes’ British driver George Russell speaks during the presser ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city of Abu Dhabi on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Mark Sutton / FIA / AFP) 8/12 A graffiti on the closed iron curtain of a restaurant reads “Covid 19-84”, referring to the book of Orwell 1984, on December 10, 2020 in Paris, as France is on a second lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. .. . (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) 9/12 A girl shops for Christmas decorations at a stall in Chennai on December 10, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) 10/12 Employees of food and personal care company Unilever parcel Christmas packages for the food bank in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on December 10, 2020. – Employees moved to a bigger place to respect coronavirus guidance because of the health crisis. 42,000 packages will be distributed the food bank beneficiaries. (Photo by Robin UTRECHT / various sources / AFP 11/12 The Airbnb logo is displayed on the Nasdaq digital billboard in Times Square in New York on December 10, 2020. – Home-sharing giant Airbnb was set for its Wall Street debut Thursday with a whopping $47 billion valuation amid a feverish rush for new shares in companies adapting to lifestyle changes imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) 12/12 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Individual “Yurt’s” are used for dining as restaurants look for creative ways to safely serve customers in Manhattan on December 09, 2020 in New York City. New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, is threatening to close indoor dining as soon as this Monday if hospitalization rates continue to increase in New York City. Currently, there are over 4,800 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized statewide, which is double the amount reported on November 18 and the highest number of hospitalizations since May 22. Restaurants in New York City, one of the most important business sectors, are already closing at alarming rates due to various health restrictions, a lack of tourism and the disappearance of business clients. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

