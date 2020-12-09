24 hours in pictures, 9 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/13 A mountaineer works on lifting up the repaired dials during maintenance work on the tower’s clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 August 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the ‘city of a hundred towers’ for its centuries-old mechanical devices – including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks – for town halls, churches and monuments – that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK 2/13 People walk past the Colosseum monument in Rome reflected in a pool of water on December 8, 2020 following heavy rains. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 3/13 Durban South residents protest at the Engen Refinery Gates on Tara Road on December 09, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance feel that the government and the Engen Oil company has failed to protect the Durban South community following an explosion at the Engen refinery last week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) 4/13 Picturs are seen on a monument as mourners gather on the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death, at Strawberry Fields, in Central Park to honor the late Beatles star in New York on December 8, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) 5/13 People walk behind a curtain of traditional fabrics in Alamata, Ethiopia, on December 8, 2020. – Friction mounts between Ethiopia’s government and the UN over access to the northern region of Tigray, as alarm grows at the plight of civilians and refugees more than a week since fighting was declared over. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) 6/13 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease rides in a metro train in Moscow on December 9, 2020. – Russia confirmed 26,190 new Covid-19 cases on December 9. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) 7/13 A groom with a prosthetic leg and crutches attends with others a mass wedding for thousands of couples including the poor, handicapped, and wounded, in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on December 9, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) 8/13 Marajuana plants are burned during a raid by Indonesia’s National Narcotics Board (BNN), the police and the military where they destroyed some 4.5 hectares of cannabis plantations in the Lamteuba forest line, Aceh province on December 9, 2020. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) 9/13 Fishermen balance crates of fishes on their heads on December 9, 2020 on the coast of the Paquitequete district of Pemba where internal displaced people are fleeing from unrest in the norther part of the Cabo Delgado area in Mozambique. (Photo by Alfredo Zuniga / AFP) 10/13 A pedestrian wearing an ANC branded mask is see walking past the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega 11/13 A shopper walks next to the decorations of Christmas and New Year celebrations, at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 December 2020 (issued 09 December 2020). Thailand’s economy contracted by 6.4 percent in the third quarter of 2020, which was attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Thailand forecasts growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent in 2021 after showing signs of recovery. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT 12/13 A young woman in colonial costume welcomes those who enter the Las Casas Reales museum, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 08 December 2020. The country’s museums will reopen to the public starting this Tuesday after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus contingency. The Dominican Republic maintains the pandemic relatively under control, although in recent weeks there has been a slight upward trend in the incidence of COVID-19 infections. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria 13/13 A young girl poses in front of colored butterfly wings while visiting the ‘Zoo Lights’, holiday display at the Stone Zoo, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Stoneham, Massachusetts, USA, 08 December 2020. The holiday tradition has been scaled back, and the number of visitors has been limited to conform to social distancing guidelines. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

