Multimedia 9.12.2020 05:38 pm

24 hours in pictures, 9 December 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 Hours in pictures, 8 December 2020 8.12.2020
IN PICTURES: Brixton Light Festival 7.12.2020
48 Hours in pictures, 6 December 2020 6.12.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition