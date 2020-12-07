Multimedia 7.12.2020 02:33 pm

IN PICTURES: Brixton Light Festival

A community initiative

This weekend saw the hosting of the very fist Brixton Light Festival. Members of the community came out with their families to participate in the colourful event. The event also feature an open air market and a performance by the Chung Wah Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe.

 

