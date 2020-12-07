IN PICTURES: Brixton Light Festival

This weekend saw the hosting of the very fist Brixton Light Festival. Members of the community came out with their families to participate in the colourful event. The event also feature an open air market and a performance by the Chung Wah Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe.

1/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 2/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 3/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 4/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 5/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 6/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 7/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 8/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 9/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 10/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 11/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 12/12 The lantern procession moving through the Brixton area at The Brixton Light Festival on December 06, 2020 in Brixton, South Africa. It was the very first socially distanced lantern procession held by the Brixton community. Several organisations and businesses in the area joined, including the gallery Shade, The African Reclaimers Organisation, The Roving Bantu Kitchen, Brixton Co-op, Brixton Church and many individual volunteers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.