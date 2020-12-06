48 Hours in pictures, 6 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world. For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
A woman votes at a polling station in Bucharest during the parliamentary elections on December 6, 2020. – Romanians will vote on Sunday December 6, 2020 in legislative elections in which the pro-European liberals in power are favored, despite a criticized management of the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis that threatens to continue. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)
A general view of a screen announcing that the first one-day international cricket match between South Africa and England has been abandoned at Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa, on December 6, 2020. – The re-scheduled first one-day cricket international between South Africa and England was abandoned on December 6, 2020 after a new COVID-19 scare.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the England players and management underwent an additional round of tests on December 5, 2020 after two members of staff at their hotel tested positive for the virus.
The CSA statement said the start of the match in Paarl would be delayed while the England party awaited the results of the tests.
But soon after television coverage started, commentator Mark Nicholas said he had just received news that the match had been cancelled.
No further details were immediately available, but former England captain Mike Atherton, now a commentator and journalist, said he feared the entire series could be under threat. (Photo by Rodger BOSCH / AFP)
Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta and British co-driver Daniel Barritt steer their Toyota Yaris WRC during the SS15 stage of the FIA World Rally Championship at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on December 6, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Kuwaiti candidate and Parliament Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanem celebrates with his supporters following the announcement of his victory in parliamentary election in Kuwait city, on December 6, 2020. – Unlike other oil-rich Gulf states, Kuwait has a lively political life and its parliament, elected for four-year terms, enjoys wide legislative powers. Political disputes are often fought in public. But with more than 144,000 novel coronavirus cases to date, including 889 deaths, the election campaign has been toned down, with only a few banners hoisted over the streets. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Passengers wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus wait outside a railyway station in New Delhi on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
This handout picture released by the French Marine Nationale (French Navy) on December 6, 2020 shows a French Navy member onboard French Navy vessel Nivose approaching the Imoca 60 monohull PRB of French skipper Kevin Escoffier during a rescue operation off the Cape of Good Hope. – French skipper Kevin Escoffier (PRB), who had had to abandon the Vendee Globe due to a major waterway in his boat, was rescued by the French Navy, announced his team on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Pauline Bellalin / Marine Nationale / AFP) AFP PHOTO /MARINE NATIONALE/Pauline Bellalin
A pro-democracy protester gives the three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at Wongwian Yai in Bangkok on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
COLUMBIA, SC – DECEMBER 05: Daniel High School players celebrate after the South Carolina High School League Class AAA football championship game against Camden at Spring Valley High School on December 5, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Class AA championship game, between Abbeville and Marion originally scheduled for December 4, was postponed after a team quarantine for COVID-19. Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 05: Hundreds of people attend a President Donald Trump rally in support of Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 05, 2020 in Valdosta, Georgia. The rally with the senators comes ahead of a crucial runoff election for Perdue and Loeffler on January 5th which will decide who controls the United States senate. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. during their WBC & IBF World Welterweight Championship fight at AT&T Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP
India’s Hardik Pandya (L) and teammate Shreyas Iyer celebrate the victory as Australia’s Daniel Sams (R) reacts during the second T20 cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on December 6, 2020. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
