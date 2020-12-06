48 Hours in pictures, 6 December 2020

2/11

A general view of a screen announcing that the first one-day international cricket match between South Africa and England has been abandoned at Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa, on December 6, 2020. – The re-scheduled first one-day cricket international between South Africa and England was abandoned on December 6, 2020 after a new COVID-19 scare. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the England players and management underwent an additional round of tests on December 5, 2020 after two members of staff at their hotel tested positive for the virus. The CSA statement said the start of the match in Paarl would be delayed while the England party awaited the results of the tests. But soon after television coverage started, commentator Mark Nicholas said he had just received news that the match had been cancelled. No further details were immediately available, but former England captain Mike Atherton, now a commentator and journalist, said he feared the entire series could be under threat. (Photo by Rodger BOSCH / AFP)