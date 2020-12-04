PICS: Extremely rare classic and vintage cars to go under the hammer

This weekend will host one of the biggest single event car auctions South Africa has ever seen.

Collectors will have the opportunity to bid on rare vehicles such as a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 Ponton Station Wagon and a 1967 Mercedes-Benz 230S Fintail Station Wagon, believed to be only one of a handful in existence and possibly the only one in the world that’s up for grabs.

1/11 Managing director of Creative Rides Kevin Derrick poses next to a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 Dora, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston. The car is one of the 140 classic cars belonging to late businessman Louis Coetzer, which will be auctioned on Saturday. The collection covers muscle and classic cars with many marques and models. It is one of South Africa’s biggest ever estate collector car auctions. Picture: Michel Bega 2/11 A 1958 MG Magnette, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston. This is one of the 140 classic cars belonging to late businessman Louis Coetzer, which will be auctioned on Saturday. His collection covers muscle and classic cars with many marques and models. It is one of South Africa’s biggest ever estate collector car auctions. Picture: Michel Bega 3/11 A 1959 Chevrolet Impala four door, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston. Picture: Michel Bega 4/11 A 1959 Chevrolet Impala four door, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston. Picture: Michel Bega 5/11 A 1964 Chrysler Imperial Le Baron, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston, is one of the 140 classic cars belonging to late businessman Louis Coetzer, which will be auctioned on Saturday. His collection covers muscle and classic cars with many marques and models. It is one of South Africa’s biggest ever estate collector car auctions. Picture: Michel Bega 6/11 The interior of a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 Ponton Station Wagon, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston. Picture: Michel Bega 7/11 The detail of a 1966 Plymouth Valiant, photographed on 1 December 2020 at the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston. Picture: Michel Bega 8/11 A 1964 Ford Thunderbird Convertible. Picture: Michel Bega 9/11 The interior of a 1964 Ford Thunderbird Convertible. Picture: Michel Bega 10/11 A general view of the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston as seen on 1 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega 11/11 A general view of the Creative Rides showroom in Bryanston as seen on 1 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Creative Rides founder and chief executive Kevin Derrick explained: “Businessman and collector [Louis] Coetzer collected these cars over the past 40 years. He had a love for classic cars, including American cars of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

“He also collected some muscle cars, but his great passion was Mercedes-Benz. He viewed these cars as something that had great value and great forward value as an appreciating asset.”

Coetzer amassed a collection of around 450 cars, “350 of which were running”, Derrick adds.

The collection covered several warehouses and featured many models from Chevrolet, the muscular Fords, Mercury, Mercedes, Pontiac, to Porsche, Buick, BMW, Chrysler, Cadillac, Daimler, Toyota and Jaguar, to name a few.

Over 25 Chevrolets will be available including a 1957 Belair Station Wagon, a 1967 Camaro Convertible and a 1972 Elcamino Van, which according to Derrick should be going for a good deal. The collection also features a stunning 1959 Kingswood.

There are over 10 Fords due to go under the hammer, which include a 1965 Ford Fairlane 500 and a 1973 Ford F100. Two Thunderbirds are also up for grabs – an ’81 model and a ’64.

A stunning Pontiac GTO sits alongside two very clean Strato Chiefs (a ’59 and a ’62) in the showroom.

Pride of place in the collection is over 50 Mercedes-Benz cars. These were the cars that the late Coetzer referred to as “your best investment”.

In honour of Coetzer’s unique contribution to the collection and preservation of these remarkable cars, each vehicle has been assigned an individual certificate and plaque which attest to the vehicle’s provenance as being from The Louis Coetzer’s Collection.

Derrick remarks: “Everyone who is the next ‘keeper’ of the car is clearly the custodian of a piece of motoring passion, foresight and history, made possible by a remarkable man.”

