24 hours in pictures, 2 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on December 1, 2020. (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP) 2/12 Pigeons fly over the Gateway of India at sunrise in Mumbai on December 1, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 3/12 The usually busy area at the Union Buildings by the feet of the Nelson Mandela statue, 2 December 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 A farmer sprays herbicide to a crop of Chrysanthemum flowers at a field on the outskirts of Bangalore on December 2, 2020. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) 5/12 Former First Lady Mrs Gugu Motlanthe speaks at a special festive season end-of-year engagement at St Augustine College to inspire the youth with messages of encouragement, 2 December 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/12 People holds mannequin heads with wigs, at a commemoration for a 24 years old hairdresser Alysson, who committed suicide after her newly opened hair salon had to close due to the coronavirus lockdown on December 2, 2020 in Charleroi. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP) 7/12 Taxi motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, drive past a tanker laden with petrol that is on fire after it fell over and spilt the contents across the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Magboro, Ogun State, on December 2, 2020. Economic activities were grounded as traffic was brought to a halt on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the busiest inter-state route in Nigeria, after a petrol tanker exploded on the Magboro section after spilling the content across highway. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) 8/12 JMPD new recruits at a pass-out parade at Chris Hani Sports Complex in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, 2 December 2020, after the Mayor of City of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo engaged residents on issues such as drugs, illegal connections and land invasions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/12 Uganda police disperse crowds in Kayunga town as they gather to welcome Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, on December 1, 2020. Bobi Wine is concluding his campaign rallies all over the country in preparation for the upcoming 2021 elections, where he will be challenging Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 35 years. (Photo by Sumy Sadurni / AFP) 10/12 Swimmers enjoy a ‘dawn dip’ in the West Reservoir outdoor swimming lake in east London on December 2, 2020 as England emerges from a month-long lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. England on December 2 exited a month-long lockdown into a new 3-tiered system of curbs with non-essential retail, leisure centres and salons all reopening but with some sectors, including hospitality, seeing tighter restrictions. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 11/12 Emiratis attend celebrations of UAE’s national day on December 2, 2020. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) 12/12 A view shows the village of Sassello, Liguria, following an overnight snowfall on December 2, 2020. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

