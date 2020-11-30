24 Hours in pictures, 30 November 2020

12/16

Detail of an installation titled “The Silence of Nduwayezu” showing a million slides of the eyes of Nduwayezu a young Rwandan boy who witnessed the killing of his parents leaving him unable to speak for four weeks part of the Alfredo Jaar – The Rwanda Project exhibition at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, South Africa 26 November 2020. The Rwanda Project is a solo exhibition by Chilean born, New York based artist Alfredo Jaar. The project is largely derived from the artists extensive research and travels in Rwanda in the immediate aftermath of the genocide that occurred there in 1994. The Rwanda genocide took place between 6 April and 15 July 1994. An estimated one million people were slaughtered by extremist members of the Hutu majority. The minority Tutsi population, moderate Hutus and political opponents were all targeted. According to the curatorial statement the artist examines the politics of the image, offering a critique that exposes and frames the mechanics of image circulation. He also prompts consideration of how images are consumed and how they facilitate a voyeuristic gaze. Through the work there is a slowing down of thought that attempts to highlight the complexity of memory and trauma. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA