24 Hours in pictures, 30 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/16
Chocolate Santa Clauses with masks stand at the Wawi company in Pirmasens, Germany, 27 November 2020. German confectionery company WAWI-Schokolade AG has started to manufacture chocolate Santa figures with face masks for Christmas 2020. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
2/16
The moon rises over a pagoda in Naypyidaw on November 30, 2020. Photo by Thet Aung / AFP
3/16
Volunteers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event on the eve of the World AIDS Day, in Kathmandu on November 30, 2020. Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP
4/16
Former SA Revenue Service boss Tom Moyane is pictured at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 30 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
5/16
Sunbathers spend time on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Fabio Motta
6/16
Alina Harnasko of Belarus performs during the individual Hoop competition at the 2020 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 November 2020. Harnasko won the silver medal in the Individual All Around final. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
7/16
A man crosses a flooded street following heavy rains in Tabasco, Mexico, 29 November 2020. The Cold Front Number 17 is expected to cause intense rains throughout the whole country. EPA-EFE/Jaime Avalos
8/16
Fishermen pull fishing nets from a boat into a truck after returning port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 30 November 2020. The Indonesian government will evaluation a controversial policy that allows the export of lobster larvae. The move follows the arrest of Indonesia Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo for allegedly accepting kickbacks from a lobster larvae exporting company. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
9/16
A lone inmate raises his hands while smoke rises from a building near him at the Mahara Prison Complex in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 November 2020. A riot by inmates broke out on 29 November at the sprawling at the Mahara maximum security prison, one of the largest prisons in Sri Lanka. By the morning of 30 November, prison authorities confirmed that eight inmates were killed when prison and police officials opened fire at rioters while over 40 others were injured and admitted to the hospital. Presently, according to the Commissioner-General of Prisons, the fire that broke out in some of the buildings has been extinguished and the situation almost brought under control. According to local media reports, 183 inmates of Mahara prison tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the number of COVID-19 infections at Sri Lanka’s prisons by 1,091. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
10/16
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows winter wheat fields near Abaliget, Hungary, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Tamas Soki
11/16
epaselect epa08852865 An aerial picture taken with a drone shows preparations to set up a temporary hospital in Boleslawiec, western Poland, 20 November 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski POLAND OUT
12/16
Detail of an installation titled “The Silence of Nduwayezu” showing a million slides of the eyes of Nduwayezu a young Rwandan boy who witnessed the killing of his parents leaving him unable to speak for four weeks part of the Alfredo Jaar – The Rwanda Project exhibition at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, South Africa 26 November 2020. The Rwanda Project is a solo exhibition by Chilean born, New York based artist Alfredo Jaar. The project is largely derived from the artists extensive research and travels in Rwanda in the immediate aftermath of the genocide that occurred there in 1994. The Rwanda genocide took place between 6 April and 15 July 1994. An estimated one million people were slaughtered by extremist members of the Hutu majority. The minority Tutsi population, moderate Hutus and political opponents were all targeted. According to the curatorial statement the artist examines the politics of the image, offering a critique that exposes and frames the mechanics of image circulation. He also prompts consideration of how images are consumed and how they facilitate a voyeuristic gaze. Through the work there is a slowing down of thought that attempts to highlight the complexity of memory and trauma. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
13/16
Hlanganani Multi Purpose Organisation trade union members picket outside NBC Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, 30 November 2020, Members who work for Bidvest Prestige want their unpaid provident fund which was not paid out in April. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
14/16
An aerial photo labourers wor weed in a agriculture field in Karanigonj just outskirt of Dhaka on November 30, 2020. Photo by Munir Uz zaman / Munir Uz zaman / AFP
15/16
Horses eat dry grass in a snow-covered field after heavy snowfalls on November 30, 2020 in a suburb of the Bulgarian capital Sofia. Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP
16/16
This picture taken on November 28, 2020 shows a man leaving his flooded house in Tebing Tinggi, as thousands of houses were inundated in North Sumatra after torrential rains pounded the area. Photo by Ahmad Putra / AFP
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.