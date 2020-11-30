Formula 1 30.11.2020 08:03 am

WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

AFP
WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

Also watch F1 medical car driver, South Africa’s Alan van der Merwe, and Dr Ian Roberts discuss the crucial few seconds following the crash.

Formula One bosses promised a full investigation on Sunday into the failings exposed by Romain Grosjean’s terrifying fireball crash in the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As widespread praise for modern safety measures, led by race winner Lewis Hamilton, echoed around the paddock at Sakhir’s Bahrain International Circuit, Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn said there had been unpredictable and worrying failures.

But he joined many, including Grosjean, in paying tribute to the life-saving role played by the ‘halo’ safety device built around the cockpit of Grosjean’s Haas car.

“There will be a thorough investigation undertaken into the crash,” he said.

“The fire is worrying. The split in the barrier is worrying and the barrier coming apart, but we can be happy with the safety of the car – that got us through today, but things failed in an unpredictable way.

“We haven’t seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality.

“The ‘halo’ saved the day and it saved Romain. There was controversy in developing it initially, but there can’t be any doubt now so hats off to those who pushed for the introduction.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Grosjean escapes horrific first lap crash in Bahrain

There was reluctance and some opposition to the idea of the halo when F1’s former race director Charlie Whiting championed its value and introduction in 2018.

“I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today,” said Grosjean.

The device was proposed and created in the aftermath of the death of Jules Bianchi who died in 2015 from head injuries sustained in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, nine months earlier.

On Sunday, the French driver’s mother Christine sent a brief and poignant message that summed up the value of the device.

“They introduced the halo after my son’s accident and now the halo has saved Romain’s life today,” she wrote, according to reports. “This is great. I’m glad that he is ok.”

Race director and safety delegate Michael Masi, who succeeded Whiting after his sudden death at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, also promised a full investigation into Grosjean’s crash.

Newly-crowned world champion Hamilton also expressed his gratitude.

“It was such a shocking image to see. It’s horrifying. I’m just so grateful the halo worked –- it’s a reminder that this is a dangerous sport.”

Sebastian Vettel said he had been concerned, like Brawn, by aspects of the accident.

“I haven’t looked at the images a lot – mainly because I didn’t want to, but a Grand Prix car and a guardrail are not supposed to fail like that,” he said.

“It shouldn’t fail and the car shouldn’t catch fire in that fashion. So, I don’t know what happened there.”

Williams driver George Russell said: “Unbelievable. If the halo hadn’t been there, things would have been completely differently. The way he walked away from the wreckage was unbelievable.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open 3.12.2020
Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation 3.12.2020
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm 3.12.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition