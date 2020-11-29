48 Hours in pictures, 29 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 A firefighter looks at a car on fire as clashes erupt at Bastille Square after a demonstration against the newly passed controversial global security law, in Paris, France, 28 November 2020. The global security legislation passed by the French Parliament aims to ban the distribution of photos in which police officers and gendarmes can be identified in a way which is harmful to their image. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON 2/11 A bolt crosses the Johannesburg skyline during a storm on November 27, 2020. Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP 3/11 Snoop Dogg comments the fight between Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Joe Scarnici / Getty Images North America / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / Joe SCARNICI / Getty Images for Triller ” 4/11 A man on a motorcycle wears a Diego Armando Maradona t-shirt, in Villa Fiorito, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 28 November 2020. Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina 5/11 Palestinians ride their horses along the beach in the west of Gaza City on, 27 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER 6/11 Workers start to erect a Christmas tree in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan, Italy, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI 7/11 Members of team Israel perform during the 5 balls Senior groups FINAL competition at the 2020 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, 28 November 2020. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO 8/11 Florian Notz of Germany in action during the men’s 15km Interval Start Classic of the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 28 November 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT 9/11 Jub Jub during the funeral service of Nomasonto Maswanganyi popularly known as Mshoza at House of Treasures Ministries on November 28, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nomasonto Maswanganyi was a kwaito star who died of complications from diabetes. Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape 10/11 A monkey enjoys various kind of fruits during the annual Monkey Banquet festival at the Phra Prang Sam Yod ancient temple in Lopburi province, Thailand, 29 November 2020. The annual gala feast event is hosted on the last Sunday of November to honor the long-tailed macaques for attracting tourists to the town and also promote tourism. Lopburi is well-known as the city of monkeys as the ancient city is overrun by monkeys. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT 11/11 Christiaan Bezuidenhout wins the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club on November 29, 2020 in Malelane, South Africa. Photo by Carl Fourie/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images

